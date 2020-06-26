12457 OSPREY Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage lobby

Fabulous newer west facing Penthouse in Skylar, a modern single level home with commanding views overlooking a lovely grassy park! An elevator greets you directly into a private lobby as you enter the penthouse. Spacious and bright, living, dining and kitchen, clean lines, soaring ceilings, flow together, opening onto a west facing covered patio! Private 2 car garage at street level. A wonderful opportunity to live the Playa Vista lifestyle, enjoying the many amenities this new community has to offer! Shopping, dining, recreation, entertainment, concerts in the park, etc! Available Now!