12457 OSPREY Lane
Last updated September 4 2019 at 3:23 PM

12457 OSPREY Lane

12457 W Osprey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12457 W Osprey Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
lobby
Fabulous newer west facing Penthouse in Skylar, a modern single level home with commanding views overlooking a lovely grassy park! An elevator greets you directly into a private lobby as you enter the penthouse. Spacious and bright, living, dining and kitchen, clean lines, soaring ceilings, flow together, opening onto a west facing covered patio! Private 2 car garage at street level. A wonderful opportunity to live the Playa Vista lifestyle, enjoying the many amenities this new community has to offer! Shopping, dining, recreation, entertainment, concerts in the park, etc! Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12457 OSPREY Lane have any available units?
12457 OSPREY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12457 OSPREY Lane have?
Some of 12457 OSPREY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12457 OSPREY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12457 OSPREY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12457 OSPREY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12457 OSPREY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12457 OSPREY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12457 OSPREY Lane offers parking.
Does 12457 OSPREY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12457 OSPREY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12457 OSPREY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12457 OSPREY Lane has a pool.
Does 12457 OSPREY Lane have accessible units?
No, 12457 OSPREY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12457 OSPREY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12457 OSPREY Lane has units with dishwashers.
