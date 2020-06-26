All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
12445 Viewcrest Road
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

12445 Viewcrest Road

12445 Viewcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

12445 Viewcrest Road, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy ultimate tranquility and privacy. Mid-Century Modern 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bath, walled and gated on a Private cul-de-sac Street. Motor court entry, single level home is on 3 acres with a pool house. Light, bright and open architecture with high-ceilings, lots of glass overlooking 180 degree view of the Valley and mountains. Expansive living room & skylights in dining area. The master is 660 sq ft. The property has lush private hiking trails or you could venture to nearby Fryman Canyon. Perched high above Studio City's Silver Triangle, this home is close to shopping, restaurants, highly-rated Carpenter Elementary, and Studios. Beautiful detached pool house with separate entry and marble bath, perfect for home office. Two car Garage with spacious motor court for 3 more cars. One-year lease preferred, short-term possible with rate increase. Will consider pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12445 Viewcrest Road have any available units?
12445 Viewcrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12445 Viewcrest Road have?
Some of 12445 Viewcrest Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12445 Viewcrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
12445 Viewcrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12445 Viewcrest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12445 Viewcrest Road is pet friendly.
Does 12445 Viewcrest Road offer parking?
Yes, 12445 Viewcrest Road offers parking.
Does 12445 Viewcrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12445 Viewcrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12445 Viewcrest Road have a pool?
Yes, 12445 Viewcrest Road has a pool.
Does 12445 Viewcrest Road have accessible units?
No, 12445 Viewcrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12445 Viewcrest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12445 Viewcrest Road has units with dishwashers.
