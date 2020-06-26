12445 Viewcrest Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy ultimate tranquility and privacy. Mid-Century Modern 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bath, walled and gated on a Private cul-de-sac Street. Motor court entry, single level home is on 3 acres with a pool house. Light, bright and open architecture with high-ceilings, lots of glass overlooking 180 degree view of the Valley and mountains. Expansive living room & skylights in dining area. The master is 660 sq ft. The property has lush private hiking trails or you could venture to nearby Fryman Canyon. Perched high above Studio City's Silver Triangle, this home is close to shopping, restaurants, highly-rated Carpenter Elementary, and Studios. Beautiful detached pool house with separate entry and marble bath, perfect for home office. Two car Garage with spacious motor court for 3 more cars. One-year lease preferred, short-term possible with rate increase. Will consider pets.