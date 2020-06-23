All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12441 Rye St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12441 Rye St
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:04 PM

12441 Rye St

12441 W Rye St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12441 W Rye St, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This Santa Barbara styled 3,689 square feet, five-bedroom and five-and-a-half-bathroom estate is located in the Studio City neighborhood in Los Angeles. It is a twenty-seven-minute drive to downtown Los Angeles. It boasts a massive 3689 square feet lot that includes a three-car garage and a beautiful surrounding garden filled with lush green plants and landscaping. It comes furnished and has been masterfully-crafted to utilize the bedrooms in a unique and special way. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring throughout with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth quartz countertops and custom tiled backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms are spotless and chic with the same stylish cabinets and smooth sink tops. The home also features central AC and heating for climate control and has its own entertainment room aside from multiple spacious common living areas. On the second level is a beautiful master bedroom and outdoor patio with a Neptune tub, steam shower, dual vanities, and a spacious walk-in closet. The second bedroom has been converted to a true professional standard home entertainment center with sound-proof walls, leather reclining chairs, and an Epson projector with a full sound system. The third bedroom is adjacent to the second-floor bedroom and has its own private bathroom. The fourth bedroom is a living room that can also double as an extra bedroom. The fifth bedroom is the last and is a beautiful guest bedroom. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures, chandeliers, and huge windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.
Small pets are allowed.

Property can also be rented as FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED!

Nearby parks:
Studio City Park, Moorpark Park and

(RLNE4576614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12441 Rye St have any available units?
12441 Rye St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12441 Rye St have?
Some of 12441 Rye St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12441 Rye St currently offering any rent specials?
12441 Rye St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12441 Rye St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12441 Rye St is pet friendly.
Does 12441 Rye St offer parking?
Yes, 12441 Rye St offers parking.
Does 12441 Rye St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12441 Rye St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12441 Rye St have a pool?
No, 12441 Rye St does not have a pool.
Does 12441 Rye St have accessible units?
No, 12441 Rye St does not have accessible units.
Does 12441 Rye St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12441 Rye St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College