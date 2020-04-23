All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 8 2019 at 11:08 AM

12441 GREENE Avenue

12441 Greene Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12441 Greene Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Back on the market! Tenants are re-locating. Here is your chance to live in one of the most sought after areas in Los Angeles, beautiful Del Rey, CA! This home has been fully remodeled and features a gorgeous open concept kitchen, three bedrooms including a large master bedroom with a stunning master bathroom . There are 3 bathrooms total. The living room is open and very spacious. There is also a bonus room/office with a custom built in desk and shelving. Very close to the new Playa Vista community, nearby restaurants and coffee shops, as well as a quick ride to Venice's beloved Abbot Kinney, and of course, the beach! You do not want to miss this beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood. Available for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12441 GREENE Avenue have any available units?
12441 GREENE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12441 GREENE Avenue have?
Some of 12441 GREENE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12441 GREENE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12441 GREENE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12441 GREENE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12441 GREENE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12441 GREENE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12441 GREENE Avenue offers parking.
Does 12441 GREENE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12441 GREENE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12441 GREENE Avenue have a pool?
No, 12441 GREENE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12441 GREENE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12441 GREENE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12441 GREENE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12441 GREENE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
