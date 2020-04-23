12441 GREENE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Back on the market! Tenants are re-locating. Here is your chance to live in one of the most sought after areas in Los Angeles, beautiful Del Rey, CA! This home has been fully remodeled and features a gorgeous open concept kitchen, three bedrooms including a large master bedroom with a stunning master bathroom . There are 3 bathrooms total. The living room is open and very spacious. There is also a bonus room/office with a custom built in desk and shelving. Very close to the new Playa Vista community, nearby restaurants and coffee shops, as well as a quick ride to Venice's beloved Abbot Kinney, and of course, the beach! You do not want to miss this beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood. Available for move in.