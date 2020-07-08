All apartments in Los Angeles
12438 Woodgreen St.

12438 Woodgreen Street · No Longer Available
Location

12438 Woodgreen Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lowest Priced 4 Bedroom Home on the Westside - Spacious and Bright 4 bedroom Mar Vista home. Nice curb appeal and home features, large front and backyards. Hardwood floors throughout living areas. Brand new carpets in back bedrooms. Large spacious closets. Washer/Dryer, 1-car garage can be used to park small car or for storage. Long driveway can easily park 2 large cars off the street. Storage shed in backyard for additional storage. Don't miss this opportunity to make this your new family home. Elementary School: Beethoven Street Middle School: Mark Twain Middle High School: Venice Senior High School

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4301631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12438 Woodgreen St. have any available units?
12438 Woodgreen St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12438 Woodgreen St. have?
Some of 12438 Woodgreen St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12438 Woodgreen St. currently offering any rent specials?
12438 Woodgreen St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12438 Woodgreen St. pet-friendly?
No, 12438 Woodgreen St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12438 Woodgreen St. offer parking?
Yes, 12438 Woodgreen St. offers parking.
Does 12438 Woodgreen St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12438 Woodgreen St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12438 Woodgreen St. have a pool?
No, 12438 Woodgreen St. does not have a pool.
Does 12438 Woodgreen St. have accessible units?
No, 12438 Woodgreen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12438 Woodgreen St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12438 Woodgreen St. does not have units with dishwashers.

