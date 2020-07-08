12438 Woodgreen St.

Amenities

Lowest Priced 4 Bedroom Home on the Westside - Spacious and Bright 4 bedroom Mar Vista home. Nice curb appeal and home features, large front and backyards. Hardwood floors throughout living areas. Brand new carpets in back bedrooms. Large spacious closets. Washer/Dryer, 1-car garage can be used to park small car or for storage. Long driveway can easily park 2 large cars off the street. Storage shed in backyard for additional storage. Don't miss this opportunity to make this your new family home. Elementary School: Beethoven Street Middle School: Mark Twain Middle High School: Venice Senior High School



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4301631)