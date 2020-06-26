All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 24 2019 at 8:50 AM

12411 Fielding Circle

12411 W Fielding Cir · No Longer Available
Location

12411 W Fielding Cir, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Modern interior boasts carpets in the living room and bedrooms, with lovely tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Well equipped kitchen features granite counters, an abundance of cabinet space and all stainless steel appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave). Spacious master suite has a walk-in closet. Central A/C and heat is sure to keep you comfortable all year long. Dual pane windows and a slider off the dining room provides access to the fenced patio. Complex offers community pool/spa, laundry facilities and two off-street parking spaces. Dont let this one pass you by, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12411 Fielding Circle have any available units?
12411 Fielding Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12411 Fielding Circle have?
Some of 12411 Fielding Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12411 Fielding Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12411 Fielding Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12411 Fielding Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12411 Fielding Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12411 Fielding Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12411 Fielding Circle offers parking.
Does 12411 Fielding Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12411 Fielding Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12411 Fielding Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12411 Fielding Circle has a pool.
Does 12411 Fielding Circle have accessible units?
No, 12411 Fielding Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12411 Fielding Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12411 Fielding Circle has units with dishwashers.
