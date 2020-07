Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Super spacious home on massive 14,504 sq ft lot in prime Valley Village. The extremely private and gated home is completely remodeled with 3 beds+office and 3 baths. The backyard is an oasis complete with a pool and grassy area. The home also has solar panels which help reduce utility bills. Located moments away from major studios, dining and shopping.