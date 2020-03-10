1240 West SUNSET Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Design-led, fully furnished bungalow court Echo Park apartment. Each home is bright and airy with high pitched ceilings that feature original Douglas Fir beams, a private patio, a communal residents deck and a high-spec kitchen. Amenities include a retro Smeg refrigerator, hi-speed Wi-Fi, Google Home, air conditioning, in-unit washer/dryer and utilities all bundled into one low fee. Kitchen, bedding and locally curated artwork are also available upon request.These unique bungalow courts feature open concept kitchen with dining island, living area overlooking a private patio via large sliding doors that provide ample natural light and a connection with the outdoors. Luxurious bedrooms and uniquely designed bathrooms provide an Instagram ready interior designed home. For questions or showings please call Alexandra Rowe (310) 405-5286