Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:47 AM

1240 West SUNSET Boulevard

1240 Sunset Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1240 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Design-led, fully furnished bungalow court Echo Park apartment. Each home is bright and airy with high pitched ceilings that feature original Douglas Fir beams, a private patio, a communal residents deck and a high-spec kitchen. Amenities include a retro Smeg refrigerator, hi-speed Wi-Fi, Google Home, air conditioning, in-unit washer/dryer and utilities all bundled into one low fee. Kitchen, bedding and locally curated artwork are also available upon request.These unique bungalow courts feature open concept kitchen with dining island, living area overlooking a private patio via large sliding doors that provide ample natural light and a connection with the outdoors. Luxurious bedrooms and uniquely designed bathrooms provide an Instagram ready interior designed home. For questions or showings please call Alexandra Rowe (310) 405-5286

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 West SUNSET Boulevard have any available units?
1240 West SUNSET Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 West SUNSET Boulevard have?
Some of 1240 West SUNSET Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 West SUNSET Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1240 West SUNSET Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 West SUNSET Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1240 West SUNSET Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1240 West SUNSET Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1240 West SUNSET Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1240 West SUNSET Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 West SUNSET Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 West SUNSET Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1240 West SUNSET Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1240 West SUNSET Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1240 West SUNSET Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 West SUNSET Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 West SUNSET Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

