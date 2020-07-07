1240 S. Sycamore Ave

Amenities

We have multiple showing times during the week to choose from! TO RSVP just visit this link:****** bit.ly/showingtimes****** to snag your spot! Talk about gorgeOUS - have a look at this sophisticated thoroughbred - 3 bright airy bedrooms, 2 modern renovated baths, HUge living area, open opulent dining area, to-die-for kitchen and lavish arched-door hallways prancing around on original rustic hardwoods. Serene and regal with its immaculate white walls, modern chandeliers, and high ceilings - you could really breathe deep and relax. Or breathe deep and entertain, because with that dining area, shared outdoor space and ample vibrant kitchen, you’ll want to show off that stainless farmhouse sink, dishwasher, French door fridge and gas stove to friends and family - or just make decadent meals for your little family at home. Such a great location! Right off San Vicente, Pico, Olympic and La Brea - You can get just about anywhere lickity split. You don’t even need to get in a car to get to Midtown Crossing Center and all its shopping goodies. Let’s not even talk about all the too hip spots and eats on Pico (My 2 Cents, Blossom, Paper or Plastik….) Shoot to the beach, DTLA or Eastside bip bam boom on the nearby 10 or jet set up San Vicente to Weho, Beverly Hills, and Hollywood and live it up at The Grove, LACMA or nearby Ktown.