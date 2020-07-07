All apartments in Los Angeles
1240 S. Sycamore Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:24 PM

1240 S. Sycamore Ave

1240 South Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1240 South Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
&nbsp; We have multiple showing times during the week to choose from!&nbsp; &nbsp;TO RSVP&nbsp; &nbsp;just visit this&nbsp;link:****** bit.ly/showingtimes****** to snag your spot! Talk about gorgeOUS - have a look at this sophisticated thoroughbred - 3 bright airy bedrooms, 2 modern renovated baths, HUge living area, open opulent dining area, to-die-for kitchen and lavish arched-door hallways prancing around on original rustic hardwoods. Serene and regal with its immaculate white walls, modern chandeliers, and high ceilings - you could really breathe deep and relax. Or breathe deep and entertain, because with that dining area, shared outdoor space and ample vibrant kitchen, you&rsquo;ll want to show off that stainless farmhouse sink, dishwasher, French door fridge and gas stove to friends and family - or just make decadent meals for your little family at home. Such a great location! Right off San Vicente, Pico, Olympic and La Brea - You can get just about anywhere lickity split. You don&rsquo;t even need to get in a car to get to Midtown Crossing Center and all its shopping goodies. Let&rsquo;s not even talk about all the too hip spots and eats on Pico (My 2 Cents, Blossom, Paper or Plastik&hellip;.) Shoot to the beach, DTLA or Eastside bip bam boom on the nearby 10 or jet set up San Vicente to Weho, Beverly Hills, and Hollywood and live it up at The Grove, LACMA or nearby Ktown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 S. Sycamore Ave have any available units?
1240 S. Sycamore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 S. Sycamore Ave have?
Some of 1240 S. Sycamore Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 S. Sycamore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1240 S. Sycamore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 S. Sycamore Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1240 S. Sycamore Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1240 S. Sycamore Ave offer parking?
No, 1240 S. Sycamore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1240 S. Sycamore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 S. Sycamore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 S. Sycamore Ave have a pool?
No, 1240 S. Sycamore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1240 S. Sycamore Ave have accessible units?
No, 1240 S. Sycamore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 S. Sycamore Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 S. Sycamore Ave has units with dishwashers.

