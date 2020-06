Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly media room some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed media room pet friendly dogs allowed

1 bedroom with Views of Hills in Hollywood - Property Id: 102515



This 1 bed 1 bath in is centrally located in Hollywood. Walking distance to Hollywood and Highland, The Dolby Theater, Transportation, Restaurants and Shops. This is an upper unit set in the back of a 7 unit property. Lots of natural light. Views of the Hollywood Hills and Runyon Canyon.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102515

Property Id 102515



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4733778)