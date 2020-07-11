All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

124 South CLIFFWOOD Avenue

124 South Cliffwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

124 South Cliffwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Sprawling Cape Cod style home featuring 7 bedrooms + 6.5 baths filled with natural light! Ideally located on beautiful Cliffwood Avenue in Brentwood Park . High ceilings, wainscoting, hardwood floors and charming built-ins thru-out. Over 8,000sqft of living space on a lovely 19,164sqft lot! Tucked behind a gated motor court this home is truly inviting! 2-story foyer, wood paneled office, formal dining room, den/billiards room with fireplace, gracious living room with fireplace, sun room, upper playroom, fully finished attic makes a great "live-in" suite and lower level wine cellar + tasting room with rustic brick floors! Entire back of house opens to open brick entertaining patio, grassy backyard, pool and spa. New carpets, fresh paint, flexible lease terms- easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 South CLIFFWOOD Avenue have any available units?
124 South CLIFFWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 South CLIFFWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 124 South CLIFFWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 South CLIFFWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
124 South CLIFFWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 South CLIFFWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 124 South CLIFFWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 124 South CLIFFWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 124 South CLIFFWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 124 South CLIFFWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 South CLIFFWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 South CLIFFWOOD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 124 South CLIFFWOOD Avenue has a pool.
Does 124 South CLIFFWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 124 South CLIFFWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 124 South CLIFFWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 South CLIFFWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
