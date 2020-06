1239 South ORANGE Drive

Amenities

SPACIOUS LOFT-STYLE 1BD/1BA APARTMENT ABOVE A DETACHED THREE CAR GARAGE. THIS LEGAL UNIT IS LOCATED AT THE BACK OF THE PROPERTY BEHIND THE MAIN HOUSE. IT'S GATE, IT'S PRIVATE, IT'S QUIET AND IT'S SECURE. FABULOUS OPEN LIVING SPACE WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. FRENCH OAK FINISHED LAMINATE FLOORS, FRENCH DOORS, A JULIETTE BALCONY, RECESSED LIGHTS, REMODELED BATH WITH GLASS TILE. UPDATED KITCHEN COMES WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (GAS STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE). SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM ON GROUND (GARAGE) LEVEL, WASHER/DRYER IS INCLUDED. THE UNIT COMES WITH A LARGE STORAGE ROOM AND A ONE CAR GARAGE. THE GARAGE WILL ACCOMMODATE A SMALL CAR ONLY. ONE UNCOVERED PARKING SPOT NEXT TO A PRIVATE OUTDOOR PATIO. THE SPACE IS PERFECT FOR SOMEONE WHO NEEDS STORAGE SPACE, 'WORK FROM HOME', OR THE 'CONDO ALTERNATIVE SEEKER'. SITUATED ON A QUIET TREE LINE STREET AND CENTRALLY LOCATED IN THE MIRACLE MILE AREA CLOSE TO ALL THE WESTSIDE HOT SPOTS. ONE SMALL PET (UNDER 15 LBS).