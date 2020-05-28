1238 North Gower St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364



Gorgeous, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Single-Family Home property rental in a Very Walkable and Very Bikeable rated Hollywood Studio District neighborhood in L.A. It’s conveniently located to and from many establishments, business center, and Hollywood studios like Paramount in Downtown West Hollywood. This home is furnished, but can also be rented as unfurnished.



The comfy and spacious interior features polished hardwood flooring. Cooking is a breeze on its nice kitchen which is already equipped with smooth countertops, fine white-painted cabinets, refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Pedestal sink, vanity cabinets, shower stall, and an enclosed shower/tub combo furnished its bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided. For climate control, the home has installed air conditioning and central electric heating. No pets and no smoking in the property. The exterior has an owner-maintained yard. It comes with 2 uncovered parking.



The tenant pays for the internet and electricity. The landlord will cover water, landscaping, and gas.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Walk Score: 89



Nearby Parks: Hollywood Playground, De Longpre Park, Lemon Grove Park, and Las Palmas Playground.



Bus lines:

Hollywood/Wilshire DASH Hollywood/Wilshire - 0.1 mile

Hollywood Counterclockwise DASH Hollywood Counterclockwise - 0.1 mile

Hollywood Clockwise DASH Hollywood Clockwise - 0.1 mile

4 Metro Local Line - 0.2



No Pets Allowed



