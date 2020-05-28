All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

1238 North Gower St

1238 Gower Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

1238 Gower Street, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364

Gorgeous, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Single-Family Home property rental in a Very Walkable and Very Bikeable rated Hollywood Studio District neighborhood in L.A. It’s conveniently located to and from many establishments, business center, and Hollywood studios like Paramount in Downtown West Hollywood. This home is furnished, but can also be rented as unfurnished.

The comfy and spacious interior features polished hardwood flooring. Cooking is a breeze on its nice kitchen which is already equipped with smooth countertops, fine white-painted cabinets, refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Pedestal sink, vanity cabinets, shower stall, and an enclosed shower/tub combo furnished its bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided. For climate control, the home has installed air conditioning and central electric heating. No pets and no smoking in the property. The exterior has an owner-maintained yard. It comes with 2 uncovered parking.

The tenant pays for the internet and electricity. The landlord will cover water, landscaping, and gas.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 89

Nearby Parks: Hollywood Playground, De Longpre Park, Lemon Grove Park, and Las Palmas Playground.

Bus lines:
Hollywood/Wilshire DASH Hollywood/Wilshire - 0.1 mile
Hollywood Counterclockwise DASH Hollywood Counterclockwise - 0.1 mile
Hollywood Clockwise DASH Hollywood Clockwise - 0.1 mile
4 Metro Local Line - 0.2

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5878351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 North Gower St have any available units?
1238 North Gower St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 North Gower St have?
Some of 1238 North Gower St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 North Gower St currently offering any rent specials?
1238 North Gower St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 North Gower St pet-friendly?
No, 1238 North Gower St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1238 North Gower St offer parking?
Yes, 1238 North Gower St offers parking.
Does 1238 North Gower St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1238 North Gower St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 North Gower St have a pool?
No, 1238 North Gower St does not have a pool.
Does 1238 North Gower St have accessible units?
No, 1238 North Gower St does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 North Gower St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 North Gower St has units with dishwashers.
