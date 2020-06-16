12351 Osborne Street Unit #13

Amenities

3 bdr, 2 bath townhome in quite Pacoima neighborhood. 1,420 sqft, $2,495 mo. - Great opportunity to rent this spacious three bedrooms, two bathrooms townhouse in gated community in Panorama City area.

Main level of the townhome features open floor plan with large living room, kitchen, dining room, laundry room, one bedroom and half bathroom. Good size kitchen opens into bright and spacious dining room. Large living room has fireplace, wet bar and sliding door into back patio. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms are located on the second floor. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet and private balcony with nice views. Both bedrooms offer lots of natural light and good amount of storage.

Laminate and tile floors, central AC, only one common wall with neighbors, detached two car garage with additional storage space.



Complex has a large swimming pool and mature trees. Conveniently located by major shopping center with easy access to the freeways (5, 210 & 118), public transportation, schools, parks and restaurants.



Completely move-in ready!

One year minimum lease.

One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application.

Owner will consider small pets with additional deposit.



