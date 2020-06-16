All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12351 Osborne Street Unit #13

12351 Osborne St · No Longer Available
Location

12351 Osborne St, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bdr, 2 bath townhome in quite Pacoima neighborhood. 1,420 sqft, $2,495 mo. - Great opportunity to rent this spacious three bedrooms, two bathrooms townhouse in gated community in Panorama City area.
Main level of the townhome features open floor plan with large living room, kitchen, dining room, laundry room, one bedroom and half bathroom. Good size kitchen opens into bright and spacious dining room. Large living room has fireplace, wet bar and sliding door into back patio. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms are located on the second floor. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet and private balcony with nice views. Both bedrooms offer lots of natural light and good amount of storage.
Laminate and tile floors, central AC, only one common wall with neighbors, detached two car garage with additional storage space.

Complex has a large swimming pool and mature trees. Conveniently located by major shopping center with easy access to the freeways (5, 210 & 118), public transportation, schools, parks and restaurants.

Completely move-in ready!
One year minimum lease.
One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application.
Owner will consider small pets with additional deposit.

(RLNE3583804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12351 Osborne Street Unit #13 have any available units?
12351 Osborne Street Unit #13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12351 Osborne Street Unit #13 have?
Some of 12351 Osborne Street Unit #13's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12351 Osborne Street Unit #13 currently offering any rent specials?
12351 Osborne Street Unit #13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12351 Osborne Street Unit #13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12351 Osborne Street Unit #13 is pet friendly.
Does 12351 Osborne Street Unit #13 offer parking?
Yes, 12351 Osborne Street Unit #13 does offer parking.
Does 12351 Osborne Street Unit #13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12351 Osborne Street Unit #13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12351 Osborne Street Unit #13 have a pool?
Yes, 12351 Osborne Street Unit #13 has a pool.
Does 12351 Osborne Street Unit #13 have accessible units?
No, 12351 Osborne Street Unit #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 12351 Osborne Street Unit #13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12351 Osborne Street Unit #13 does not have units with dishwashers.
