Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Beautiful Family Home located in a quiet tree lined neighborhood. This spacious home features an Open Concept, An Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, A spacious sunroom with French Doors that lead to a backyard with a large sparkling pool, Large Formal Dining Room, Large Living Room, Updated Flooring, Huge Master Bedroom, New AC, Washer and Dryer Hookups, Very Light and Bright and Close to Everything! This lovely House is just waiting to be called home!!! DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS