1234 Wilshire Blvd #423

Amenities
Vero Downtown LA--Resort style living 1bed/1bath Full service building with amenities - Fabulous location--Vero, located in the City of Los Angeles, is just off the 110 Fwy on Wilshire Boulevard, South of the Good Samaritan Hospital at 1234 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90017.
Unit #423 Spacious one bedroom open concept condo in high-end residential building. Located on the 4th-floor steps from the elevator
No expense spared--CaeserStone Countertops, Kohler fixtures, Hardwood flooring, High ceilings, stainless steel appliances, European style cabinetry.
There is an HOA move-in fee of $100.00 with a $200 refundable deposit. Reservations to use the elevator must be made in advance. No Sunday moving.
This amazing community also offers:
Sparkling Pools and Therapeutic Spa--Terraced 46' pool
Plush poolside lounge seating
Mini spa--Men and Women's changing area and dry sauna
Community Business Center / Lounge
Luxury Lobby Area-Wi-Fi Available
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with Cybex circuit training
On-site Management Office 24-Hour Front Desk Security, Security Patrol & Emergency Service
Minutes away from LA Live, STAPLES Center, Nokia Theatre, and World Famous Restaurants
