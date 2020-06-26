1234 Wilshire Blvd #423

Amenities

Vero Downtown LA--Resort style living 1bed/1bath Full service building with amenities - Fabulous location--Vero, located in the City of Los Angeles, is just off the 110 Fwy on Wilshire Boulevard, South of the Good Samaritan Hospital at 1234 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90017.



Unit #423 Spacious one bedroom open concept condo in high-end residential building. Located on the 4th-floor steps from the elevator



No expense spared--CaeserStone Countertops, Kohler fixtures, Hardwood flooring, High ceilings, stainless steel appliances, European style cabinetry.



There is an HOA move-in fee of $100.00 with a $200 refundable deposit. Reservations to use the elevator must be made in advance. No Sunday moving.



This amazing community also offers:



Sparkling Pools and Therapeutic Spa--Terraced 46' pool

Plush poolside lounge seating

Mini spa--Men and Women's changing area and dry sauna

Community Business Center / Lounge

Luxury Lobby Area-Wi-Fi Available

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with Cybex circuit training

On-site Management Office 24-Hour Front Desk Security, Security Patrol & Emergency Service



Minutes away from LA Live, STAPLES Center, Nokia Theatre, and World Famous Restaurants



Text/Email preferred Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465

Email: tracy@lrsrm.com

BRE #00876365 LICENSE NUMBER



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.



(RLNE4485242)