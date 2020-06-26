All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1234 Wilshire Blvd #423
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:43 AM

1234 Wilshire Blvd #423

1234 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1234 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
lobby
media room
pet friendly
sauna
Vero Downtown LA--Resort style living 1bed/1bath Full service building with amenities - Fabulous location--Vero, located in the City of Los Angeles, is just off the 110 Fwy on Wilshire Boulevard, South of the Good Samaritan Hospital at 1234 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90017.

Unit #423 Spacious one bedroom open concept condo in high-end residential building. Located on the 4th-floor steps from the elevator

No expense spared--CaeserStone Countertops, Kohler fixtures, Hardwood flooring, High ceilings, stainless steel appliances, European style cabinetry.

There is an HOA move-in fee of $100.00 with a $200 refundable deposit. Reservations to use the elevator must be made in advance. No Sunday moving.

This amazing community also offers:

Sparkling Pools and Therapeutic Spa--Terraced 46' pool
Plush poolside lounge seating
Mini spa--Men and Women's changing area and dry sauna
Community Business Center / Lounge
Luxury Lobby Area-Wi-Fi Available
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with Cybex circuit training
On-site Management Office 24-Hour Front Desk Security, Security Patrol & Emergency Service

Minutes away from LA Live, STAPLES Center, Nokia Theatre, and World Famous Restaurants

Text/Email preferred Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465
Email: tracy@lrsrm.com
BRE #00876365 LICENSE NUMBER

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE4485242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Wilshire Blvd #423 have any available units?
1234 Wilshire Blvd #423 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 Wilshire Blvd #423 have?
Some of 1234 Wilshire Blvd #423's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 Wilshire Blvd #423 currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Wilshire Blvd #423 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Wilshire Blvd #423 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 Wilshire Blvd #423 is pet friendly.
Does 1234 Wilshire Blvd #423 offer parking?
No, 1234 Wilshire Blvd #423 does not offer parking.
Does 1234 Wilshire Blvd #423 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 Wilshire Blvd #423 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Wilshire Blvd #423 have a pool?
Yes, 1234 Wilshire Blvd #423 has a pool.
Does 1234 Wilshire Blvd #423 have accessible units?
No, 1234 Wilshire Blvd #423 does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Wilshire Blvd #423 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 Wilshire Blvd #423 does not have units with dishwashers.

