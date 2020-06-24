1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available for immediate move-in, this one bedroom is in a great location! 1234 N Edgemont is located in the center of one of LA's most vibrant neighborhoods with everything you need nearby: from the upscale shopping and entertainment districts of Hollywood, to the fine dining and sports and recreational areas of Los Feliz and Silverlake. We are located only steps away from two eco-friendly Metro stations and just a few moments drive to the 101 freeway.

The apartment itself has hardwood, a kitchen bar, balcony, AC, and plenty of living space.



A gated parking spot, pool, and onsite laundry are also included.



Please text Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come and check it out today!



Sorry, but we dont allow pets.



(RLNE4729330)