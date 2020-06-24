All apartments in Los Angeles
1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216

1234 N Edgemont St
Location

1234 N Edgemont St, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for immediate move-in, this one bedroom is in a great location! 1234 N Edgemont is located in the center of one of LA's most vibrant neighborhoods with everything you need nearby: from the upscale shopping and entertainment districts of Hollywood, to the fine dining and sports and recreational areas of Los Feliz and Silverlake. We are located only steps away from two eco-friendly Metro stations and just a few moments drive to the 101 freeway.
The apartment itself has hardwood, a kitchen bar, balcony, AC, and plenty of living space.

A gated parking spot, pool, and onsite laundry are also included.

Please text Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come and check it out today!

Sorry, but we dont allow pets.

(RLNE4729330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216 have any available units?
1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216 have?
Some of 1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216 currently offering any rent specials?
1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216 is pet friendly.
Does 1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216 offer parking?
Yes, 1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216 offers parking.
Does 1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216 have a pool?
Yes, 1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216 has a pool.
Does 1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216 have accessible units?
No, 1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216 does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 N Edgemont St Apt 216 does not have units with dishwashers.
