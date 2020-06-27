All apartments in Los Angeles
12327 Louise Ave

12327 W Louise Ave · No Longer Available
Location

12327 W Louise Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12327 Louise Ave Available 09/01/19 12327 Louise Ave - Come fall in love with this gorgeous home available now. The home features 4 large bedroom with spacious 2 full bathrooms. Sunny kitchen showcasing large counter tops, stove, refrigerator, and a dishwasher,with hard wood flooring throughout and beautiful fireplace in living room. The home also includes a 2 car garage, has an impressive front yard along with large private back yard all enclosed. It is located on a quiet residential street, within walking distance to popular shops and markets, including Trader Joes, CVS, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Mar Vista Recreation Center, Braddock School, and near Santa Monica Airport, and only 3.5 miles from the Venice Boardwalk and beach!

(RLNE4266300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12327 Louise Ave have any available units?
12327 Louise Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12327 Louise Ave have?
Some of 12327 Louise Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12327 Louise Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12327 Louise Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12327 Louise Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12327 Louise Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12327 Louise Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12327 Louise Ave offers parking.
Does 12327 Louise Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12327 Louise Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12327 Louise Ave have a pool?
No, 12327 Louise Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12327 Louise Ave have accessible units?
No, 12327 Louise Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12327 Louise Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12327 Louise Ave has units with dishwashers.
