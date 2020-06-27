Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12327 Louise Ave Available 09/01/19 12327 Louise Ave - Come fall in love with this gorgeous home available now. The home features 4 large bedroom with spacious 2 full bathrooms. Sunny kitchen showcasing large counter tops, stove, refrigerator, and a dishwasher,with hard wood flooring throughout and beautiful fireplace in living room. The home also includes a 2 car garage, has an impressive front yard along with large private back yard all enclosed. It is located on a quiet residential street, within walking distance to popular shops and markets, including Trader Joes, CVS, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Mar Vista Recreation Center, Braddock School, and near Santa Monica Airport, and only 3.5 miles from the Venice Boardwalk and beach!



(RLNE4266300)