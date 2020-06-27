Amenities
12327 Louise Ave Available 09/01/19 12327 Louise Ave - Come fall in love with this gorgeous home available now. The home features 4 large bedroom with spacious 2 full bathrooms. Sunny kitchen showcasing large counter tops, stove, refrigerator, and a dishwasher,with hard wood flooring throughout and beautiful fireplace in living room. The home also includes a 2 car garage, has an impressive front yard along with large private back yard all enclosed. It is located on a quiet residential street, within walking distance to popular shops and markets, including Trader Joes, CVS, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Mar Vista Recreation Center, Braddock School, and near Santa Monica Airport, and only 3.5 miles from the Venice Boardwalk and beach!
(RLNE4266300)