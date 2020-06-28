12325 24TH HELENA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite media room

FULLY FURNISHED. On this private, quiet street you will find a beautiful three story home with amazing Kenter Canyon and city views. The home is the beautiful marriage of a Traditional exterior and contemporary interior, and offers 6 bedrooms, 8 baths and is 8,575 square feet of volume and light. It's groin-vault foyer opens to two wings and a gorgeous winding staircase. From the entry, you amble down a gallery past the elevator, formal living and dining rooms, kitchen and family room. The second wing leads to the office/library and guest suite. The Italian kitchen includes two islands, a full complement of Miele appliances, butler's pantry. The indoor entertaining areas all open to a 2000+ sq ft terrace with barbecue, bar, fire pit, for an incredible indoor outdoor entertaining experience. The lower level includes theater room, wine wall, lounge, bar, game room, 2 baths and gym. The home features a Crestron automation system, pool, and an oversized 6 car garage.