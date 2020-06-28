All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 22 2020 at 2:18 PM

12325 24TH HELENA Drive

12325 24th Helena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12325 24th Helena Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
media room
FULLY FURNISHED. On this private, quiet street you will find a beautiful three story home with amazing Kenter Canyon and city views. The home is the beautiful marriage of a Traditional exterior and contemporary interior, and offers 6 bedrooms, 8 baths and is 8,575 square feet of volume and light. It's groin-vault foyer opens to two wings and a gorgeous winding staircase. From the entry, you amble down a gallery past the elevator, formal living and dining rooms, kitchen and family room. The second wing leads to the office/library and guest suite. The Italian kitchen includes two islands, a full complement of Miele appliances, butler's pantry. The indoor entertaining areas all open to a 2000+ sq ft terrace with barbecue, bar, fire pit, for an incredible indoor outdoor entertaining experience. The lower level includes theater room, wine wall, lounge, bar, game room, 2 baths and gym. The home features a Crestron automation system, pool, and an oversized 6 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12325 24TH HELENA Drive have any available units?
12325 24TH HELENA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12325 24TH HELENA Drive have?
Some of 12325 24TH HELENA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12325 24TH HELENA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12325 24TH HELENA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12325 24TH HELENA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12325 24TH HELENA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12325 24TH HELENA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12325 24TH HELENA Drive offers parking.
Does 12325 24TH HELENA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12325 24TH HELENA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12325 24TH HELENA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12325 24TH HELENA Drive has a pool.
Does 12325 24TH HELENA Drive have accessible units?
No, 12325 24TH HELENA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12325 24TH HELENA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12325 24TH HELENA Drive has units with dishwashers.
