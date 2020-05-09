All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 21 2019 at 6:53 AM

1232 IROLO Street

1232 Irolo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Irolo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
GREAT K-TOWN LOCATION!! COMPLETELY REMODELED UNITS*. LARGE AND SPACIOUS 2 BED/1 BATH*. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN ALL KITCHENS*. TILED BATHS* CENTER HALL FLOOR PLAN* VERY BRIGHT UNITS WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT*. LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT* . SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM*. MUST SEE UNITS* AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY JULY 1ST

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 IROLO Street have any available units?
1232 IROLO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 IROLO Street have?
Some of 1232 IROLO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 IROLO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1232 IROLO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 IROLO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1232 IROLO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1232 IROLO Street offer parking?
No, 1232 IROLO Street does not offer parking.
Does 1232 IROLO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1232 IROLO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 IROLO Street have a pool?
No, 1232 IROLO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1232 IROLO Street have accessible units?
No, 1232 IROLO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 IROLO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 IROLO Street has units with dishwashers.
