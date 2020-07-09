All apartments in Los Angeles
12312 Braddock Dr.

12312 Braddock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12312 Braddock Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS, CULVER CITY 3BR/2BA HOME! - This is a large, 2 story, 3 large bedroom, 2 full bath, house.

Inside laundry room, a balcony off the Master Bedroom, high vaulted ceiling, and all appliances included.

Detached, 2 car garage and for gardening enthusiasts, and a huge greenhouse in the backyard!

Newly painted interior and carpets professionally cleaned.

This desirable area of Culver City is in a convenient location and close to the 10 and 90 freeways.

Monthly Rent: $3,995.00
Security Deposit: $3,995.00 (On Approved Credit)
Minimum one year lease required.
Resident responsible for all utilities

Dogs/cats ok up to 30 pounds with a non refundable pet fee per pet.

HOW TO APPLY & RENTAL APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

*Completed rental application for each prospective resident 18 years of age or older.
*$45 application fee for each application (cash is not accepted).
*Valid government-issued photo ID.
*If you are employed: 3 most recent consecutive paystubs. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.
*If you are self-employed: All pages of two years recent PERSONAL tax returns and all pages of three months recent PERSONAL bank statements are required. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.

To schedule a showing, please/text Will (310) 357-3292

*KNOW BEFORE YOU APPLY*

*Please visit the following website to review the Rental Application Process & Criteria. http://www.ingeniousassetgroup.com/properties/rental-app-screening-criteria-disclosure/

Photos in this ad are a representation and may not reflect the actual home that is currently available.

Professionally managed by Ingenious Asset Group, Inc.
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5768119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12312 Braddock Dr. have any available units?
12312 Braddock Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12312 Braddock Dr. have?
Some of 12312 Braddock Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12312 Braddock Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12312 Braddock Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12312 Braddock Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12312 Braddock Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 12312 Braddock Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12312 Braddock Dr. offers parking.
Does 12312 Braddock Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12312 Braddock Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12312 Braddock Dr. have a pool?
No, 12312 Braddock Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12312 Braddock Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12312 Braddock Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12312 Braddock Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12312 Braddock Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

