12312 Braddock Dr.

BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS, CULVER CITY 3BR/2BA HOME! - This is a large, 2 story, 3 large bedroom, 2 full bath, house.



Inside laundry room, a balcony off the Master Bedroom, high vaulted ceiling, and all appliances included.



Detached, 2 car garage and for gardening enthusiasts, and a huge greenhouse in the backyard!



Newly painted interior and carpets professionally cleaned.



This desirable area of Culver City is in a convenient location and close to the 10 and 90 freeways.



Monthly Rent: $3,995.00

Security Deposit: $3,995.00 (On Approved Credit)

Minimum one year lease required.

Resident responsible for all utilities



Dogs/cats ok up to 30 pounds with a non refundable pet fee per pet.



HOW TO APPLY & RENTAL APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:



*Completed rental application for each prospective resident 18 years of age or older.

*$45 application fee for each application (cash is not accepted).

*Valid government-issued photo ID.

*If you are employed: 3 most recent consecutive paystubs. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.

*If you are self-employed: All pages of two years recent PERSONAL tax returns and all pages of three months recent PERSONAL bank statements are required. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.



To schedule a showing, please/text Will (310) 357-3292



*KNOW BEFORE YOU APPLY*



*Please visit the following website to review the Rental Application Process & Criteria. http://www.ingeniousassetgroup.com/properties/rental-app-screening-criteria-disclosure/



Photos in this ad are a representation and may not reflect the actual home that is currently available.



Professionally managed by Ingenious Asset Group, Inc.

Equal Housing Opportunity



