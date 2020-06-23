All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12303 Milbank Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12303 Milbank Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12303 Milbank Street

12303 Milbank Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12303 Milbank Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Beautiful traditional 2 story home in Studio City with white picket fence near Moorpark and Laurel Canyon Boulevard on a covetous corner lot. Expansive home with 3,646 SqFt and a 7,435 SqFt lot, this home has an abundance of lawn in the front and a secure brick back entertaining patio and backyard. Enter this spacious home through large double front doors into a vaulted entry area with wood floors. Sunken formal living room with fireplace, built in’s and separate formal dining room. Bright sparkling kitchen features a large island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, opens to a stylish breakfast area with views to the lush green backyard. Family room features a fireplace, bar area and ample built-ins for your library. One bedroom and bathroom is located downstairs with the remaining 4 upstairs. Deluxe master en-suite features wood floors, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, his and hers walk in closets, large spa tub, shower and large balcony that overlooks the backyard. One of the 3 remaining bedrooms has its own bathroom and walk in closet. Vast sitting area with bonus room at the top of the stairs. The remaining 2 bedrooms each have their own balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12303 Milbank Street have any available units?
12303 Milbank Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12303 Milbank Street have?
Some of 12303 Milbank Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12303 Milbank Street currently offering any rent specials?
12303 Milbank Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12303 Milbank Street pet-friendly?
No, 12303 Milbank Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12303 Milbank Street offer parking?
No, 12303 Milbank Street does not offer parking.
Does 12303 Milbank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12303 Milbank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12303 Milbank Street have a pool?
No, 12303 Milbank Street does not have a pool.
Does 12303 Milbank Street have accessible units?
No, 12303 Milbank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12303 Milbank Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12303 Milbank Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College