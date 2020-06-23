12303 Milbank Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Beautiful traditional 2 story home in Studio City with white picket fence near Moorpark and Laurel Canyon Boulevard on a covetous corner lot. Expansive home with 3,646 SqFt and a 7,435 SqFt lot, this home has an abundance of lawn in the front and a secure brick back entertaining patio and backyard. Enter this spacious home through large double front doors into a vaulted entry area with wood floors. Sunken formal living room with fireplace, built in’s and separate formal dining room. Bright sparkling kitchen features a large island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, opens to a stylish breakfast area with views to the lush green backyard. Family room features a fireplace, bar area and ample built-ins for your library. One bedroom and bathroom is located downstairs with the remaining 4 upstairs. Deluxe master en-suite features wood floors, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, his and hers walk in closets, large spa tub, shower and large balcony that overlooks the backyard. One of the 3 remaining bedrooms has its own bathroom and walk in closet. Vast sitting area with bonus room at the top of the stairs. The remaining 2 bedrooms each have their own balcony.