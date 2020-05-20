123 Wavecrest Ave

123 Wavecrest Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291 Venice
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 02/21/20 Charming Remodeled Unit - Property Id: 209545
This stunning remodeled unit is located in the heart of Venice on a quiet quaint walk street just a 5 minute walk from all the restaurants and shops on Abbot Kinney! Everything is new!! Hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen features new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The sunroom is the perfect place for an in-home office. The front yard is great for entertaining! The unit has a washer/dryer in unit. 1 car shared garage parking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209545 Property Id 209545
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5486948)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
