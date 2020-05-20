All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

123 Wavecrest Ave

123 Wavecrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

123 Wavecrest Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Available 02/21/20 Charming Remodeled Unit - Property Id: 209545

This stunning remodeled unit is located in the heart of Venice on a quiet quaint walk street just a 5 minute walk from all the restaurants and shops on Abbot Kinney! Everything is new!! Hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen features new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The sunroom is the perfect place for an in-home office. The front yard is great for entertaining! The unit has a washer/dryer in unit. 1 car shared garage parking
Property Id 209545

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Wavecrest Ave have any available units?
123 Wavecrest Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Wavecrest Ave have?
Some of 123 Wavecrest Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Wavecrest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
123 Wavecrest Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Wavecrest Ave pet-friendly?
No, 123 Wavecrest Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 123 Wavecrest Ave offer parking?
Yes, 123 Wavecrest Ave offers parking.
Does 123 Wavecrest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Wavecrest Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Wavecrest Ave have a pool?
No, 123 Wavecrest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 123 Wavecrest Ave have accessible units?
No, 123 Wavecrest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Wavecrest Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Wavecrest Ave has units with dishwashers.

