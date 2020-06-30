All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

123 South KILKEA Drive

123 South Kilkea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

123 South Kilkea Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Spanish Bungalow in Beverly Grove. Situated just North of 3rd St & 5 blocks W of Farmers Market/ Grove. The main house has 2 bd + den + 1.5 ba in approximately 2,000sf + garage that has been converted to a bonus space w/ 1.75 bath. Huge LR w/ vaulted ceilings & fireplace w/ Batchelder tile. Dark wood floors, period custom cabinets, doors and door frames throughout. Kitchen w/eat-in breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances, limestone counters, designer tile and custom carved wood cabinetry. Lg Den with French Doors leads out to an expansive wood deck over-looking the large private back yard. Both the Master and the 2nd bd feature wall sconces & walk in closets with a huge hallway walk-in closet for extra storage. The spa-like master bathroom has a beautiful claw foot tub, its own separate shower and a marble counter. Rounding out this dream home is a large laundry room, built in speakers, alarm system and yard with lush mature landscaping and storage unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 South KILKEA Drive have any available units?
123 South KILKEA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 South KILKEA Drive have?
Some of 123 South KILKEA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 South KILKEA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
123 South KILKEA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 South KILKEA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 123 South KILKEA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 123 South KILKEA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 123 South KILKEA Drive offers parking.
Does 123 South KILKEA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 South KILKEA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 South KILKEA Drive have a pool?
No, 123 South KILKEA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 123 South KILKEA Drive have accessible units?
No, 123 South KILKEA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 123 South KILKEA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 South KILKEA Drive has units with dishwashers.

