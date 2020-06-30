123 South KILKEA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Spanish Bungalow in Beverly Grove. Situated just North of 3rd St & 5 blocks W of Farmers Market/ Grove. The main house has 2 bd + den + 1.5 ba in approximately 2,000sf + garage that has been converted to a bonus space w/ 1.75 bath. Huge LR w/ vaulted ceilings & fireplace w/ Batchelder tile. Dark wood floors, period custom cabinets, doors and door frames throughout. Kitchen w/eat-in breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances, limestone counters, designer tile and custom carved wood cabinetry. Lg Den with French Doors leads out to an expansive wood deck over-looking the large private back yard. Both the Master and the 2nd bd feature wall sconces & walk in closets with a huge hallway walk-in closet for extra storage. The spa-like master bathroom has a beautiful claw foot tub, its own separate shower and a marble counter. Rounding out this dream home is a large laundry room, built in speakers, alarm system and yard with lush mature landscaping and storage unit.