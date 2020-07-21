All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 PM

123 North LA PEER Drive

123 North La Peer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

123 North La Peer Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
Do not disturb cooperative tenants! Available in early September 2019! Updated pied-a-terre in one of the city's premier 'walk score' locations directly adjacent to Beverly Hills! Gated and hedged from the road for privacy and security, this 3 bedroom + den/dining room + outdoor bonus room/bath gem affords a superb front courtyard for entertaining. Sunlit rooms with gleaming wood floors and high ceilings. Cook's kitchen with top appliances. Master suite with walk-in & unique separate shower and jetted spa room. Lush resort-like rear yard with large waterfall pool and fire feature. Over 300 sq ft outdoor bonus room and bath. No subletting of any kind (temporal or otherwise) is allowed. Available for a highly qualified tenant only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 North LA PEER Drive have any available units?
123 North LA PEER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 North LA PEER Drive have?
Some of 123 North LA PEER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 North LA PEER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
123 North LA PEER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 North LA PEER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 123 North LA PEER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 123 North LA PEER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 123 North LA PEER Drive offers parking.
Does 123 North LA PEER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 North LA PEER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 North LA PEER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 123 North LA PEER Drive has a pool.
Does 123 North LA PEER Drive have accessible units?
No, 123 North LA PEER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 123 North LA PEER Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 North LA PEER Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
