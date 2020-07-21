123 North LA PEER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

Do not disturb cooperative tenants! Available in early September 2019! Updated pied-a-terre in one of the city's premier 'walk score' locations directly adjacent to Beverly Hills! Gated and hedged from the road for privacy and security, this 3 bedroom + den/dining room + outdoor bonus room/bath gem affords a superb front courtyard for entertaining. Sunlit rooms with gleaming wood floors and high ceilings. Cook's kitchen with top appliances. Master suite with walk-in & unique separate shower and jetted spa room. Lush resort-like rear yard with large waterfall pool and fire feature. Over 300 sq ft outdoor bonus room and bath. No subletting of any kind (temporal or otherwise) is allowed. Available for a highly qualified tenant only!