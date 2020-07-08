All apartments in Los Angeles
123 BREEZE Avenue

123 Breeze Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

123 Breeze Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Complete renovated craftsman Bungalow blocks from Venice Beach. Incredible location on a sought after Venice walk street. Enter through gated front yard to find this beautiful, quant, white Craftsman-style home with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms plus an attic loft with built in desk which can be used as an office, extra bedroom, or simply extra storage space. Wood floors, built-ins, and beamed ceilings in living and dining area which create a sense of warmth and comfort, while the updated kitchen with cool tiled floor meets the needs of modern living. Close to the beach, shopping and dining on Abbot Kinney and Main Street, this home provides the chance to live in one of the hippest neighborhoods on the Westside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 BREEZE Avenue have any available units?
123 BREEZE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 BREEZE Avenue have?
Some of 123 BREEZE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 BREEZE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
123 BREEZE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 BREEZE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 123 BREEZE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 123 BREEZE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 123 BREEZE Avenue offers parking.
Does 123 BREEZE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 BREEZE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 BREEZE Avenue have a pool?
No, 123 BREEZE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 123 BREEZE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 123 BREEZE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 123 BREEZE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 BREEZE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

