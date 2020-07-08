123 BREEZE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Complete renovated craftsman Bungalow blocks from Venice Beach. Incredible location on a sought after Venice walk street. Enter through gated front yard to find this beautiful, quant, white Craftsman-style home with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms plus an attic loft with built in desk which can be used as an office, extra bedroom, or simply extra storage space. Wood floors, built-ins, and beamed ceilings in living and dining area which create a sense of warmth and comfort, while the updated kitchen with cool tiled floor meets the needs of modern living. Close to the beach, shopping and dining on Abbot Kinney and Main Street, this home provides the chance to live in one of the hippest neighborhoods on the Westside!