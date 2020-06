Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths upper unit of a large duplex. Recently remodeled kitchen and baths. The building has brand newer windows, newer central air/heat, newer hardwood floors, freshly painted inside and out. The unit comes with all of the stainless steel appliances including a washer and dryer in the unit. 2 car garage parking. Walk to the new Target, Yummy and StarBucks. Front and private back yard.