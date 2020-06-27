All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1226 ARMACOST Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1226 ARMACOST Avenue
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

1226 ARMACOST Avenue

1226 Armacost Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1226 Armacost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
!!NEW LOWER PRICE!! Surrounded by Luxury condominium buildings, this 2br, 1.5ba apartment is in a well maintained 9-Unit apartment building. Located on the Upper floor and at the front of the building, this spacious, light and bright unit has a large West facing balcony with views. Recently repainted and updated unit has granite counter tops, newer appliances, lots of kitchen cabinets, a dining area and abundant built in closets and storage. There is dark hardwood laminate flooring throughout and each bedroom has it's own window A/C unit. The larger bedroom also features it's own en-suite 1/2 bath. Conveniently located just a few steps from Wilshire Blvd and on the border with Brentwood, this unit has it all. Don't delay, rent today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 ARMACOST Avenue have any available units?
1226 ARMACOST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 ARMACOST Avenue have?
Some of 1226 ARMACOST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 ARMACOST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1226 ARMACOST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 ARMACOST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1226 ARMACOST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1226 ARMACOST Avenue offer parking?
No, 1226 ARMACOST Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1226 ARMACOST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 ARMACOST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 ARMACOST Avenue have a pool?
No, 1226 ARMACOST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1226 ARMACOST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1226 ARMACOST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 ARMACOST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 ARMACOST Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College