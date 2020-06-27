1226 ARMACOST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

!!NEW LOWER PRICE!! Surrounded by Luxury condominium buildings, this 2br, 1.5ba apartment is in a well maintained 9-Unit apartment building. Located on the Upper floor and at the front of the building, this spacious, light and bright unit has a large West facing balcony with views. Recently repainted and updated unit has granite counter tops, newer appliances, lots of kitchen cabinets, a dining area and abundant built in closets and storage. There is dark hardwood laminate flooring throughout and each bedroom has it's own window A/C unit. The larger bedroom also features it's own en-suite 1/2 bath. Conveniently located just a few steps from Wilshire Blvd and on the border with Brentwood, this unit has it all. Don't delay, rent today!