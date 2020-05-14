12251 Osborne Street

Amenities
LARGE 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment, w/2parking Spots, POOL and views of the Golf Course.
EXPERIENCE AFFORDABLE LIVING AT HANSEN HEIGHTS
*****WALKING DISTANCE OF HANSE DAM RECREATION CENTER****
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR MAJOR FREEWAYS
****WE ARE FEW MINUTES AWAY FROM SCHOOLS, SUPER MARKETS******
***************SHOPPING CENTERS AND BUS STOPS*****************
RENTAL FEATURES
- Air conditioning - Central heat - High/Vaulted ceiling
- Walk-in closet - Hardwood floor - Family room
- Living room - Dining room
- Stove/Oven - Swimming pool - Cable-ready
COMMUNITY FEATURES
- Garage parking - Covered parking - Guest parking
- Laundry on-site - Swimming pool(s)
- Golf course - Secured entry Elevator
(818) 660-7957 If I don't answer, please send me a text and include your name, thank you.
