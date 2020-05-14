12251 Osborne Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Reduce price to $1,699.00 WON'T LAST!!!



No credit? I CAN HELP YOU IF YOU HAVE A JOB.



Bring 2 check stubs, California ID and social security card. Passport or Consular ID From your Country will work if you don't have valid social security number.

$30.00 dollars per application, must be money order Payable to LAST MANAGEMENT LLC

No Cash Please.

LARGE 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment, w/2parking Spots, POOL and views of the Golf Course.



**********IMMEDIATE M O V E -- I N*************

EXPERIENCE AFFORDABLE LIVING AT HANSEN HEIGHTS

*****WALKING DISTANCE OF HANSE DAM RECREATION CENTER****

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR MAJOR FREEWAYS



****WE ARE FEW MINUTES AWAY FROM SCHOOLS, SUPER MARKETS******



***************SHOPPING CENTERS AND BUS STOPS*****************

RENTAL FEATURES

- Air conditioning - Central heat - High/Vaulted ceiling

- Walk-in closet - Hardwood floor - Family room

- Living room - Dining room

- Stove/Oven - Swimming pool - Cable-ready

COMMUNITY FEATURES

- Garage parking - Covered parking - Guest parking

- Laundry on-site - Swimming pool(s)

- Golf course - Secured entry Elevator



(818) 660-7957 If I don't answer, please send me a text and include your name, thank you.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12689075



(RLNE5241192)