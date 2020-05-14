All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

12251 Osborne Street

12251 Osborne Street · No Longer Available
Location

12251 Osborne Street, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Reduce price to $1,699.00 WON'T LAST!!!

No credit? I CAN HELP YOU IF YOU HAVE A JOB.

Bring 2 check stubs, California ID and social security card. Passport or Consular ID From your Country will work if you don't have valid social security number.
$30.00 dollars per application, must be money order Payable to LAST MANAGEMENT LLC
No Cash Please.
LARGE 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment, w/2parking Spots, POOL and views of the Golf Course.

**********IMMEDIATE M O V E -- I N*************
EXPERIENCE AFFORDABLE LIVING AT HANSEN HEIGHTS
*****WALKING DISTANCE OF HANSE DAM RECREATION CENTER****
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR MAJOR FREEWAYS

****WE ARE FEW MINUTES AWAY FROM SCHOOLS, SUPER MARKETS******

***************SHOPPING CENTERS AND BUS STOPS*****************
RENTAL FEATURES
- Air conditioning - Central heat - High/Vaulted ceiling
- Walk-in closet - Hardwood floor - Family room
- Living room - Dining room
- Stove/Oven - Swimming pool - Cable-ready
COMMUNITY FEATURES
- Garage parking - Covered parking - Guest parking
- Laundry on-site - Swimming pool(s)
- Golf course - Secured entry Elevator

(818) 660-7957 If I don't answer, please send me a text and include your name, thank you.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12689075

(RLNE5241192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12251 Osborne Street have any available units?
12251 Osborne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12251 Osborne Street have?
Some of 12251 Osborne Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12251 Osborne Street currently offering any rent specials?
12251 Osborne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12251 Osborne Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12251 Osborne Street is pet friendly.
Does 12251 Osborne Street offer parking?
Yes, 12251 Osborne Street offers parking.
Does 12251 Osborne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12251 Osborne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12251 Osborne Street have a pool?
Yes, 12251 Osborne Street has a pool.
Does 12251 Osborne Street have accessible units?
No, 12251 Osborne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12251 Osborne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12251 Osborne Street has units with dishwashers.

