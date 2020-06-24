All apartments in Los Angeles
1225 S. Bedford Street 4

1225 South Bedford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1225 South Bedford Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime West L.A. Location and Beautiful - Property Id: 150645

This lovely and renovated 2+1 is an upper, front unit, located in the center of Pico/Roberson area in West Los Angeles, just two blocks from Beverly Hills. Here are some of the amenities:

- New kitchen with granite counter tops
- New tile floors in kitchen and restroom
- New Restroom cabinet/faucet
- New Stove and refrigerator
- New windows
- New air conditioning units (3) in Living room and each bedroom
- Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
- Living room has open floor plan and charming crown molding
- Nice closet space
- Covered parking space for one (1)
- Carport storage unit
- Laundry facility on premises

The apartment is close to The Grove, Beverly Center, Beverlywood, Century City, Culver City, and Westwood. The address is 1225 S. Bedford Street, LA CA 90035. Price is $2500 per month. One year minimum. Will consider pet with deposit. Call 310-916-8781 to see.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150645p
Property Id 150645

(RLNE5158719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 S. Bedford Street 4 have any available units?
1225 S. Bedford Street 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 S. Bedford Street 4 have?
Some of 1225 S. Bedford Street 4's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 S. Bedford Street 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1225 S. Bedford Street 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 S. Bedford Street 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 S. Bedford Street 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1225 S. Bedford Street 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1225 S. Bedford Street 4 offers parking.
Does 1225 S. Bedford Street 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 S. Bedford Street 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 S. Bedford Street 4 have a pool?
No, 1225 S. Bedford Street 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1225 S. Bedford Street 4 have accessible units?
No, 1225 S. Bedford Street 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 S. Bedford Street 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 S. Bedford Street 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

