1225 S. Bedford Street 4

This lovely and renovated 2+1 is an upper, front unit, located in the center of Pico/Roberson area in West Los Angeles, just two blocks from Beverly Hills. Here are some of the amenities:



- New kitchen with granite counter tops

- New tile floors in kitchen and restroom

- New Restroom cabinet/faucet

- New Stove and refrigerator

- New windows

- New air conditioning units (3) in Living room and each bedroom

- Beautiful hardwood floors throughout

- Living room has open floor plan and charming crown molding

- Nice closet space

- Covered parking space for one (1)

- Carport storage unit

- Laundry facility on premises



The apartment is close to The Grove, Beverly Center, Beverlywood, Century City, Culver City, and Westwood. The address is 1225 S. Bedford Street, LA CA 90035. Price is $2500 per month. One year minimum. Will consider pet with deposit. Call 310-916-8781 to see.

