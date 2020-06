Amenities

Furnished Only. A walkers paradise. Close to transit. A bikers delight. Short or Long Term OKAY! Located in the hear of Hollywood. A few blocks away from Sunset Blvd and the Hollywood WALK OF FAME!. Walking distance to grocery stores, theaters, film and music schools, casting agencies, Kodak Theater, restaurants, and clubs galore. Price includes all utilities, rentals 6 months or longer the tenant pays their own.