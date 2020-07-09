12244 Shetland Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Peaceful Furnished Home in Brentwood with Pool - Property Id: 281458



Quiet, in the Heart of Brentwood w/Pool

Fully furnished, turn key English Country house. Available 6-12 months at $14500 inclusive, 12 months for $13,000 + utilities. One month's rent security + pet deposit. This property is a perfect home away from home for local families during the process of remodeling or buying/selling.

Be at home in LA! N.of San Vicente, the home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Swim, play, relax or entertainment in the privacy of the back yard or take a short walk to enjoy shopping, restaurants, and a great weekly farmer's market. The main house has three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths and a library which can be furnished for children (5th BR!). The detached guest area adds a 4th BR and full bath. In addition to housing guests, it makes for a great private home office or nanny's quarters.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281458

Property Id 281458



(RLNE5786755)