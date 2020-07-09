12244 Shetland Ln

Amenities
Peaceful Furnished Home in Brentwood with Pool - Property Id: 281458
Quiet, in the Heart of Brentwood w/Pool
Fully furnished, turn key English Country house. Available 6-12 months at $14500 inclusive, 12 months for $13,000 + utilities. One month's rent security + pet deposit. This property is a perfect home away from home for local families during the process of remodeling or buying/selling.
Be at home in LA! N.of San Vicente, the home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Swim, play, relax or entertainment in the privacy of the back yard or take a short walk to enjoy shopping, restaurants, and a great weekly farmer's market. The main house has three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths and a library which can be furnished for children (5th BR!). The detached guest area adds a 4th BR and full bath. In addition to housing guests, it makes for a great private home office or nanny's quarters.
