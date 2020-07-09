All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12244 Shetland Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12244 Shetland Ln
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:49 PM

12244 Shetland Ln

12244 Shetland Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12244 Shetland Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Peaceful Furnished Home in Brentwood with Pool - Property Id: 281458

Quiet, in the Heart of Brentwood w/Pool
Fully furnished, turn key English Country house. Available 6-12 months at $14500 inclusive, 12 months for $13,000 + utilities. One month's rent security + pet deposit. This property is a perfect home away from home for local families during the process of remodeling or buying/selling.
Be at home in LA! N.of San Vicente, the home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Swim, play, relax or entertainment in the privacy of the back yard or take a short walk to enjoy shopping, restaurants, and a great weekly farmer's market. The main house has three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths and a library which can be furnished for children (5th BR!). The detached guest area adds a 4th BR and full bath. In addition to housing guests, it makes for a great private home office or nanny's quarters.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281458
Property Id 281458

(RLNE5786755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12244 Shetland Ln have any available units?
12244 Shetland Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12244 Shetland Ln have?
Some of 12244 Shetland Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12244 Shetland Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12244 Shetland Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12244 Shetland Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12244 Shetland Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12244 Shetland Ln offer parking?
No, 12244 Shetland Ln does not offer parking.
Does 12244 Shetland Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12244 Shetland Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12244 Shetland Ln have a pool?
Yes, 12244 Shetland Ln has a pool.
Does 12244 Shetland Ln have accessible units?
No, 12244 Shetland Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12244 Shetland Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12244 Shetland Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College