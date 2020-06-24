1224 N Mccadden Pl 3

Amenities

This bright and airy 2 bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Hollywood. It is an upper level unit that features tons of natural light, Brand new windows, Fresh new paint and color scheme, Tile and Hardwood flooring throughout, Washer and dryer hookups, Laundry room on site and newly updated bathroom and kitchen space. This building is centrally located and minutes away from Hollywood and Highland, many shops and restaurants. Public transportation is very accesible as well.



The building is a vintage rent controled property. There are only 8 units in the building, but only 6 parking spaces available. This unit traditionally has been rented without parking. However the street is a City Permit Parking ditrict. Landlord is willing to pay for street permits should tenant require parking through Citys permit program.

No Dogs Allowed



