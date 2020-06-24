All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

1224 N Mccadden Pl 3

1224 North Mccadden Place · No Longer Available
Location

1224 North Mccadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
rent controlled
dogs allowed
Large 2 bedroom 1 bath - Property Id: 102544

This bright and airy 2 bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Hollywood. It is an upper level unit that features tons of natural light, Brand new windows, Fresh new paint and color scheme, Tile and Hardwood flooring throughout, Washer and dryer hookups, Laundry room on site and newly updated bathroom and kitchen space. This building is centrally located and minutes away from Hollywood and Highland, many shops and restaurants. Public transportation is very accesible as well.

The building is a vintage rent controled property. There are only 8 units in the building, but only 6 parking spaces available. This unit traditionally has been rented without parking. However the street is a City Permit Parking ditrict. Landlord is willing to pay for street permits should tenant require parking through Citys permit program.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102544
Property Id 102544

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4733752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

