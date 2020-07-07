All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12234 CANTURA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12234 CANTURA Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12234 CANTURA Street

12234 W Cantura St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12234 W Cantura St, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This wonderful home with a guest house or office, in the coveted Silver Triangle neighborhood of Studio City, has been deeply loved, impeccably maintained and thoughtfully upgraded. Oozing with charm and personality, the living room features wood flooring, a remote-controlled gas fireplace and large mounted television. Remodeled in 2017, the center-island kitchen offers new appliances, beautiful surfaces and a greenhouse window. The adjacent dining room has newer French doors leading to the rear yard. Both interior full bathrooms have also been remodeled. Outside, find an enchanted garden with raised planting beds, mature fruit trees and an outdoor living room. The guest house or office (a garage conversion in 2017) has built-ins, one-half bathroom and outdoor shower, tile floors and a large, mounted television. Other interior amenities include solar power, LED lights, finished attic storage, newer windows throughout and newer, high-efficiency heat and air. Carpenter Avenue Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12234 CANTURA Street have any available units?
12234 CANTURA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12234 CANTURA Street have?
Some of 12234 CANTURA Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12234 CANTURA Street currently offering any rent specials?
12234 CANTURA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12234 CANTURA Street pet-friendly?
No, 12234 CANTURA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12234 CANTURA Street offer parking?
Yes, 12234 CANTURA Street offers parking.
Does 12234 CANTURA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12234 CANTURA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12234 CANTURA Street have a pool?
No, 12234 CANTURA Street does not have a pool.
Does 12234 CANTURA Street have accessible units?
No, 12234 CANTURA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12234 CANTURA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12234 CANTURA Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College