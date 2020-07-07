12234 CANTURA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This wonderful home with a guest house or office, in the coveted Silver Triangle neighborhood of Studio City, has been deeply loved, impeccably maintained and thoughtfully upgraded. Oozing with charm and personality, the living room features wood flooring, a remote-controlled gas fireplace and large mounted television. Remodeled in 2017, the center-island kitchen offers new appliances, beautiful surfaces and a greenhouse window. The adjacent dining room has newer French doors leading to the rear yard. Both interior full bathrooms have also been remodeled. Outside, find an enchanted garden with raised planting beds, mature fruit trees and an outdoor living room. The guest house or office (a garage conversion in 2017) has built-ins, one-half bathroom and outdoor shower, tile floors and a large, mounted television. Other interior amenities include solar power, LED lights, finished attic storage, newer windows throughout and newer, high-efficiency heat and air. Carpenter Avenue Elementary.