1220 South Corning Street

1ST MONTH RENT FREE! CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW 714-628-6269



We have the best that Los Angeles has to offer!



2 Bedroom 2 full Bath in Highly Sought After Pico - Robertson Neighborhood! Centrally located neighborhood adjacent to Beverly Hills has everything you could ask for. This property is very pet friendly with no size or breed restrictions, very walkable area! So much to see and do! Enjoy the convenience of your own in unit washer and dryer. gated street level parking garage under building. Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included) Designer paint colors throughout Brand new cabinets Modern quartz counter tops All tile/Wood look flooring NO carpet washer and dryer in unit Gas fireplace USB outlets All new lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout gated intercom entry to common area courtyard with private walk up to your door. Online maintenance request and communication with Property Management team Online rent payments Emergency personnel and maintenance vendors on call



KEY FEATURES

? Sq Footage: 1000

? Bedrooms: 2

? Bathrooms: 2

? Parking: 2 parking spaces in underground garage included

? Lease Duration:12 Months

? Deposit: $1000

? Pets Policy: Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent

? Laundry: In unit

? Floor: 1st floor with walk up from garage

? Property Type: Apartment



GREEN FEATURES

? Smart Thermostat (Nest)*

? LED Lighting (Inside and Out)

? Energy-efficient Appliances



COMMUNITY FEATURES

? Near Transportation

? Online maintenance requests and rent payments

? Covered Parking

? 24 hour emergency service



RENTAL UNIT FEATURES

? Full Sized Appliances

? Range / Oven

? Refrigerator

? Dishwasher

? Microwave

? Washer and Dryer

? Garbage Disposal

? Spacious Balcony & Patio

? Central Heating and A/C

? Cable-Ready

? Hardwood Like Flooring*

? Granite Counter Top*

? Ceiling Fans in Dining Area

? Vertical Blinds

? Ample White Cabinetry

*In Selected Apartment Homes

**Images Are Of Similar Units



LEASE TERMS $3,



