Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

1220 South Corning Street

1220 South Corning Street · No Longer Available
Location

1220 South Corning Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
1ST MONTH RENT FREE! CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW 714-628-6269

We have the best that Los Angeles has to offer!

2 Bedroom 2 full Bath in Highly Sought After Pico - Robertson Neighborhood! Centrally located neighborhood adjacent to Beverly Hills has everything you could ask for. This property is very pet friendly with no size or breed restrictions, very walkable area! So much to see and do! Enjoy the convenience of your own in unit washer and dryer. gated street level parking garage under building. Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included) Designer paint colors throughout Brand new cabinets Modern quartz counter tops All tile/Wood look flooring NO carpet washer and dryer in unit Gas fireplace USB outlets All new lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout gated intercom entry to common area courtyard with private walk up to your door. Online maintenance request and communication with Property Management team Online rent payments Emergency personnel and maintenance vendors on call

KEY FEATURES
? Sq Footage: 1000
? Bedrooms: 2
? Bathrooms: 2
? Parking: 2 parking spaces in underground garage included
? Lease Duration:12 Months
? Deposit: $1000
? Pets Policy: Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent
? Laundry: In unit
? Floor: 1st floor with walk up from garage
? Property Type: Apartment

GREEN FEATURES
? Smart Thermostat (Nest)*
? LED Lighting (Inside and Out)
? Energy-efficient Appliances

COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Near Transportation
? Online maintenance requests and rent payments
? Covered Parking
? 24 hour emergency service

RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Dishwasher
? Microwave
? Washer and Dryer
? Garbage Disposal
? Spacious Balcony & Patio
? Central Heating and A/C
? Cable-Ready
? Hardwood Like Flooring*
? Granite Counter Top*
? Ceiling Fans in Dining Area
? Vertical Blinds
? Ample White Cabinetry
*In Selected Apartment Homes
**Images Are Of Similar Units

LEASE TERMS $3,

(RLNE5303193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 South Corning Street have any available units?
1220 South Corning Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 South Corning Street have?
Some of 1220 South Corning Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 South Corning Street currently offering any rent specials?
1220 South Corning Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 South Corning Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 South Corning Street is pet friendly.
Does 1220 South Corning Street offer parking?
Yes, 1220 South Corning Street offers parking.
Does 1220 South Corning Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 South Corning Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 South Corning Street have a pool?
No, 1220 South Corning Street does not have a pool.
Does 1220 South Corning Street have accessible units?
No, 1220 South Corning Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 South Corning Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 South Corning Street has units with dishwashers.

