1216 N Las Palmas Ave

Heart of Hollywood 1 Bedroom We are close to everything; The Hollywood and Highland mall center, The new W hotel and night club, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, boutiques and trendy shops. We're located at in the heart of Hollywood between Lexington and Fountain Ave., 2 blocks east of Highland. You are minutes from Hollywood & Highland, Sunset and Vine, Melrose shopping, many, many trendy restaurants and many more The unit has hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen countertop, tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, central air, gated parking and laundry on site. No pets. The living room has a walled gas heater which warms the whole apartment cozily, if needed in the colder months. Both the living room and dining area are quite spacious. They have three ceiling lights with three switches, two of which may separately dim for atmosphere in the evenings. Bedroom is also spacious.



No Pets Allowed



