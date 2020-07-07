All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1216 N Las Palmas Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1216 N Las Palmas Ave
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1216 N Las Palmas Ave

1216 Las Palmas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1216 Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Heart of Hollywood 1 Bedroom We are close to everything; The Hollywood and Highland mall center, The new W hotel and night club, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, boutiques and trendy shops. We're located at in the heart of Hollywood between Lexington and Fountain Ave., 2 blocks east of Highland. You are minutes from Hollywood & Highland, Sunset and Vine, Melrose shopping, many, many trendy restaurants and many more The unit has hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen countertop, tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, central air, gated parking and laundry on site. No pets. The living room has a walled gas heater which warms the whole apartment cozily, if needed in the colder months. Both the living room and dining area are quite spacious. They have three ceiling lights with three switches, two of which may separately dim for atmosphere in the evenings. Bedroom is also spacious.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 N Las Palmas Ave have any available units?
1216 N Las Palmas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 N Las Palmas Ave have?
Some of 1216 N Las Palmas Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 N Las Palmas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1216 N Las Palmas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 N Las Palmas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1216 N Las Palmas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1216 N Las Palmas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1216 N Las Palmas Ave offers parking.
Does 1216 N Las Palmas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 N Las Palmas Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 N Las Palmas Ave have a pool?
No, 1216 N Las Palmas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1216 N Las Palmas Ave have accessible units?
No, 1216 N Las Palmas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 N Las Palmas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 N Las Palmas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College