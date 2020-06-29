All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:56 PM

12147 Tiara Street

12147 Tiara St · No Longer Available
Location

12147 Tiara St, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large and charming ~2,700 sqft home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This house has recently been upgraded and enjoys hardwood floors, recessed lights, a great floor plan and, attached one car garage and long and wide driveway. It boasts of an oversized kitchen with a large center island and a huge master suite with a fireplace, two walk-in closets, jacuzzi bath, double sinks and french doors that lead to the enormous backyard. The house shares a large lot with tall, full-grown hedges and beautiful mature fruit trees with a second unit. The lot is will be divided by private fences and shared utilities will be paid by landlord. Located in a great neighborhood, in close proximity to the coming soon NoHo West, transportation, Houses of Worship and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12147 Tiara Street have any available units?
12147 Tiara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12147 Tiara Street have?
Some of 12147 Tiara Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12147 Tiara Street currently offering any rent specials?
12147 Tiara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12147 Tiara Street pet-friendly?
No, 12147 Tiara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12147 Tiara Street offer parking?
Yes, 12147 Tiara Street offers parking.
Does 12147 Tiara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12147 Tiara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12147 Tiara Street have a pool?
No, 12147 Tiara Street does not have a pool.
Does 12147 Tiara Street have accessible units?
No, 12147 Tiara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12147 Tiara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12147 Tiara Street does not have units with dishwashers.

