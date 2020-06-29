12147 Tiara Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large and charming ~2,700 sqft home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This house has recently been upgraded and enjoys hardwood floors, recessed lights, a great floor plan and, attached one car garage and long and wide driveway. It boasts of an oversized kitchen with a large center island and a huge master suite with a fireplace, two walk-in closets, jacuzzi bath, double sinks and french doors that lead to the enormous backyard. The house shares a large lot with tall, full-grown hedges and beautiful mature fruit trees with a second unit. The lot is will be divided by private fences and shared utilities will be paid by landlord. Located in a great neighborhood, in close proximity to the coming soon NoHo West, transportation, Houses of Worship and much more!