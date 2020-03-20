12139 MISSION RIDGE Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful, recently updated home on a quiet cul de sac in coveted Granada Highlands! Enter to the bright and open main living space boasting soaring ceilings, sleek hardwood floors and sliding glass doors flowing to the patio. Cook to your heart's content in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, endless cabinets for storage, granite counters, wet bar which opens to the casual living anchored by a warm fireplace. Unwind in the spacious master with vaulted ceilings, glass doors to the outdoor space and bath with dual vanity sink, soaker tub and glass shower. Enjoy the large loft with pool table included. Entertain family and friends in the expansive yard boasting a sparkling pool & spa with safety fence, fire pit, multiple areas for lounging or dining al fresco and outdoor kitchen with island and charcoal & gas BBQ. This move-in ready home will not last long! Owner/landlord will pay for pool service, landscape service, and security alarm service.