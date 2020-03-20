All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12139 MISSION RIDGE Way

12139 N Mission Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

12139 N Mission Ridge Way, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful, recently updated home on a quiet cul de sac in coveted Granada Highlands! Enter to the bright and open main living space boasting soaring ceilings, sleek hardwood floors and sliding glass doors flowing to the patio. Cook to your heart's content in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, endless cabinets for storage, granite counters, wet bar which opens to the casual living anchored by a warm fireplace. Unwind in the spacious master with vaulted ceilings, glass doors to the outdoor space and bath with dual vanity sink, soaker tub and glass shower. Enjoy the large loft with pool table included. Entertain family and friends in the expansive yard boasting a sparkling pool & spa with safety fence, fire pit, multiple areas for lounging or dining al fresco and outdoor kitchen with island and charcoal & gas BBQ. This move-in ready home will not last long! Owner/landlord will pay for pool service, landscape service, and security alarm service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12139 MISSION RIDGE Way have any available units?
12139 MISSION RIDGE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12139 MISSION RIDGE Way have?
Some of 12139 MISSION RIDGE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12139 MISSION RIDGE Way currently offering any rent specials?
12139 MISSION RIDGE Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12139 MISSION RIDGE Way pet-friendly?
No, 12139 MISSION RIDGE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12139 MISSION RIDGE Way offer parking?
Yes, 12139 MISSION RIDGE Way does offer parking.
Does 12139 MISSION RIDGE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12139 MISSION RIDGE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12139 MISSION RIDGE Way have a pool?
Yes, 12139 MISSION RIDGE Way has a pool.
Does 12139 MISSION RIDGE Way have accessible units?
No, 12139 MISSION RIDGE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12139 MISSION RIDGE Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12139 MISSION RIDGE Way does not have units with dishwashers.
