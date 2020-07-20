Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to 12114 Lucile Street in Culver City! Walking distance to Playa Del Rey Elementary School. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a tree lined street with a two car garage! There is beautiful crown molding throughout this home, the living room has large new windows with an abundance of natural light, a beautiful fireplace, with original refinished hardwood floors, and an open dining area. The master suite is so charming with a retro sitting area in the master bath. If storage is what you need well there is lots of storage space available throughout the home. All appliances are brand new, which include a new refrigerator, new stove, new dishwasher, new washer and dryer! There is a separate laundry room right off the kitchen for added convenience. Entertain in your private lush backyard which leads into a bonus room that can be either used as an office or a playroom! This home is conveniently located in the "silicon beach" close to Playa Vista’s shopping & restaurant district, Farmers Market and Parks. Just minutes away from Beaches, LAX, MDR and Venice. shopping, dining, and entertainment close by.