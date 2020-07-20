All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

12114 Lucile Street

12114 Lucile Street · No Longer Available
Location

12114 Lucile Street, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to 12114 Lucile Street in Culver City! Walking distance to Playa Del Rey Elementary School. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a tree lined street with a two car garage! There is beautiful crown molding throughout this home, the living room has large new windows with an abundance of natural light, a beautiful fireplace, with original refinished hardwood floors, and an open dining area. The master suite is so charming with a retro sitting area in the master bath. If storage is what you need well there is lots of storage space available throughout the home. All appliances are brand new, which include a new refrigerator, new stove, new dishwasher, new washer and dryer! There is a separate laundry room right off the kitchen for added convenience. Entertain in your private lush backyard which leads into a bonus room that can be either used as an office or a playroom! This home is conveniently located in the "silicon beach" close to Playa Vista’s shopping & restaurant district, Farmers Market and Parks. Just minutes away from Beaches, LAX, MDR and Venice. shopping, dining, and entertainment close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12114 Lucile Street have any available units?
12114 Lucile Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12114 Lucile Street have?
Some of 12114 Lucile Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12114 Lucile Street currently offering any rent specials?
12114 Lucile Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12114 Lucile Street pet-friendly?
No, 12114 Lucile Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12114 Lucile Street offer parking?
Yes, 12114 Lucile Street offers parking.
Does 12114 Lucile Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12114 Lucile Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12114 Lucile Street have a pool?
No, 12114 Lucile Street does not have a pool.
Does 12114 Lucile Street have accessible units?
No, 12114 Lucile Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12114 Lucile Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12114 Lucile Street has units with dishwashers.
