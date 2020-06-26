Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12104 Huston St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12104 Huston St
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12104 Huston St
12104 Huston Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12104 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
LOOK FOR YOUR SELF THIS BEAUTIFUL UNIT FEATURING MANY DETAILS THAT WILL WORK WITH YOUR DAILY LIFE AS: * WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
* HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT UNIT.
* HIGH CEILINGS. FOR INFO CALL:
* STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. JASBE 818 216-9228
* OPEN SPACES.
* CLOSE TO MANY SHOPPING AREAS.
2/2 BDRM UNIT MODERN 2 LEVEL UNITS
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/valley-village-ca?lid=12680057
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5228958)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12104 Huston St have any available units?
12104 Huston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12104 Huston St have?
Some of 12104 Huston St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12104 Huston St currently offering any rent specials?
12104 Huston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12104 Huston St pet-friendly?
No, 12104 Huston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 12104 Huston St offer parking?
Yes, 12104 Huston St offers parking.
Does 12104 Huston St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12104 Huston St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12104 Huston St have a pool?
Yes, 12104 Huston St has a pool.
Does 12104 Huston St have accessible units?
No, 12104 Huston St does not have accessible units.
Does 12104 Huston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12104 Huston St does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College