Last updated January 25 2020 at 9:35 PM

12103 Woodbridge Street

12103 Woodbridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

12103 Woodbridge Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spacious apartment in Studio City is located near the 101 FWY at Laurel Canyon. The apartment is in a four unit building with manicured lawns and is home to hard working, friendly professionals. The apartment is on the first floor, has lots of natural light, wall air-conditioning, stove, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and stylish mid-century cabinetry and amenities. The building has an on-site laundry room and shared garage with an automatic door opener.

We welcome your call at (818) 203-7484 to answer any questions or to set up an appointment to view the interior.

Amenities: Stove, wall air conditioner, eat-in kitchen, cable ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12103 Woodbridge Street have any available units?
12103 Woodbridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12103 Woodbridge Street have?
Some of 12103 Woodbridge Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12103 Woodbridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
12103 Woodbridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12103 Woodbridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12103 Woodbridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 12103 Woodbridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 12103 Woodbridge Street offers parking.
Does 12103 Woodbridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12103 Woodbridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12103 Woodbridge Street have a pool?
No, 12103 Woodbridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 12103 Woodbridge Street have accessible units?
No, 12103 Woodbridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12103 Woodbridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12103 Woodbridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.

