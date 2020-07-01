12103 Woodbridge Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This spacious apartment in Studio City is located near the 101 FWY at Laurel Canyon. The apartment is in a four unit building with manicured lawns and is home to hard working, friendly professionals. The apartment is on the first floor, has lots of natural light, wall air-conditioning, stove, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and stylish mid-century cabinetry and amenities. The building has an on-site laundry room and shared garage with an automatic door opener.



We welcome your call at (818) 203-7484 to answer any questions or to set up an appointment to view the interior.



Amenities: Stove, wall air conditioner, eat-in kitchen, cable ready