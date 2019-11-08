All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1210 Electric Ave.

1210 Electric Avenue · (323) 926-8236
Location

1210 Electric Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3999 · Avail. now

$3,999

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
Venice Bungalow with hot tub and vaulted ceilings - Property Id: 188562

Just steps from GQ's "Coolest street in America," Abbot Kinney Blvd. and only 6 blocks from Venice Beach, CA. This tranquil retreat is a fully furnished 1 bedroom, complete with vaulted ceiling living area, gourmet kitchen, kitchen essentials, front porch, side yard & hot tub. Furnished listing price currently includes wifi, 2 TVS, linens, towels. Option for regular maid service at an additional cost.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188562
Property Id 188562

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Electric Ave. have any available units?
1210 Electric Ave. has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Electric Ave. have?
Some of 1210 Electric Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Electric Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Electric Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Electric Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Electric Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1210 Electric Ave. offer parking?
No, 1210 Electric Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Electric Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Electric Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Electric Ave. have a pool?
No, 1210 Electric Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Electric Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1210 Electric Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Electric Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Electric Ave. has units with dishwashers.
