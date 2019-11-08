1210 Electric Ave.

Amenities

Just steps from GQ's "Coolest street in America," Abbot Kinney Blvd. and only 6 blocks from Venice Beach, CA. This tranquil retreat is a fully furnished 1 bedroom, complete with vaulted ceiling living area, gourmet kitchen, kitchen essentials, front porch, side yard & hot tub. Furnished listing price currently includes wifi, 2 TVS, linens, towels. Option for regular maid service at an additional cost.

No Pets Allowed



