Los Angeles, CA
121 South HOPE Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

121 South HOPE Street

121 Hope Street · No Longer Available
Location

121 Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
The prestigious PROMENADE - luxury living at its finest. This bright and airy 4th floor unit with views from every room of the Hollywood Sign and Griffith Park Observatory. 2 En-Suite Master Bedrooms, one with large Walk-in Closet and Balcony. Open Kitchen with all appliances and nice little built-in desk area. Lots of closet space through-out. 2 Tandem Parking spaces. The complex includes 24 security with Doorman, Guest Parking, Fitness Center, Conference Room, Heated Pool, Spa and Sauna. Walking distance to Disney Hall, Music Center, Restaurants, Shops and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 South HOPE Street have any available units?
121 South HOPE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 South HOPE Street have?
Some of 121 South HOPE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 South HOPE Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 South HOPE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 South HOPE Street pet-friendly?
No, 121 South HOPE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 121 South HOPE Street offer parking?
Yes, 121 South HOPE Street offers parking.
Does 121 South HOPE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 South HOPE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 South HOPE Street have a pool?
Yes, 121 South HOPE Street has a pool.
Does 121 South HOPE Street have accessible units?
No, 121 South HOPE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 South HOPE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 South HOPE Street has units with dishwashers.

