121 South HOPE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room doorman elevator gym parking pool guest parking hot tub sauna

The prestigious PROMENADE - luxury living at its finest. This bright and airy 4th floor unit with views from every room of the Hollywood Sign and Griffith Park Observatory. 2 En-Suite Master Bedrooms, one with large Walk-in Closet and Balcony. Open Kitchen with all appliances and nice little built-in desk area. Lots of closet space through-out. 2 Tandem Parking spaces. The complex includes 24 security with Doorman, Guest Parking, Fitness Center, Conference Room, Heated Pool, Spa and Sauna. Walking distance to Disney Hall, Music Center, Restaurants, Shops and more.