121 E 6th Street

Stylish and Elegant One Bedroom One Bathroom Live Work Lofts Mins To The Arts District - Jaw dropping 1-bedroom 1-bathroom Live Work Lofts STARTING at $3700 per month. There are beautiful concrete floors and recessed lighting throughout. The living rooms are spacious uniquely designed, have large windows, skylights and open out to the kitchen. The kitchens are fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, including a fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, has ample cabinet space and beautiful custom backsplash. There is also an adorable dining area. Some of the Live Work Lofts include a private deck area and have a birds eye view of the neighborhood. There is also central A/C and assigned parking! This lovely complex includes a fitness center and is located minutes to Little Tokyo, Pershing Square and the Arts District.



Terms: Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. We are pet friendly. There is controlled access to the complex. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-207-0833 for more information and to schedule a showing.



