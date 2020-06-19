All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

121 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Downtown Los Angeles

Stylish and Elegant One Bedroom One Bathroom Live Work Lofts Mins To The Arts District - Jaw dropping 1-bedroom 1-bathroom Live Work Lofts STARTING at $3700 per month. There are beautiful concrete floors and recessed lighting throughout. The living rooms are spacious uniquely designed, have large windows, skylights and open out to the kitchen. The kitchens are fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, including a fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, has ample cabinet space and beautiful custom backsplash. There is also an adorable dining area. Some of the Live Work Lofts include a private deck area and have a birds eye view of the neighborhood. There is also central A/C and assigned parking! This lovely complex includes a fitness center and is located minutes to Little Tokyo, Pershing Square and the Arts District.

Terms: Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. We are pet friendly. There is controlled access to the complex. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-207-0833 for more information and to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4347090)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 E 6th Street have any available units?
121 E 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 E 6th Street have?
Some of 121 E 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 E 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 E 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 E 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 E 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 121 E 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 121 E 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 121 E 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 E 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 E 6th Street have a pool?
No, 121 E 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 E 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 121 E 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 E 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 E 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
