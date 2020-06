Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Constructed in 2014, this ground floor 3-bedroom apartment is located just south of the famed Sunset Gower Studios and the new 13-Story Netflix building. Near entertainment, restaurants, shops, and nightlife in the heart of Hollywood, CA, this unit allows great access to its surroundings. It is outfitted with high-end finishes, wood floors, a bright kitchen, and three full bathrooms. Two of the three bedrooms open to the backyard green space.