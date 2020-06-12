1205 Las Palmas

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room new construction

The Hollywood Colony is a new construction with striking architecture created by the internationally recognized architect Jay Vanos and completed in May 2013. This is three-story elegant, modern and warm residence, centrally located in Hollywood near trendy La Brea and Melrose Avenues and the historical and exciting Hollywood Boulevard. The Hollywood Colony residence is a part of a gated community and features modern architectural elevations with elegant design, soaring ceilings and large windows as well as designer wood flooring throughout. Three bedrooms including a private first floor bed room and bath, 3.5 bathrooms , a fully equipped kitchen, a large living room and dining area, attached 2 car garage with direct entry and architectural glass sectional garage door with automatic opener. The kitchen is fully equipped with imported friendly cabinetry by Modulo Cucine top of the line contemporary stainless steel appliances, dish/cook/glassware and utensils. Washer and dryer are conveniently located next to the kitchen. The bathrooms have elegant friendly porcelain tiles on floor and shower walls, frameless glass shower enclosures. On the third level is the master bedroom with en-suite bath and a second bedroom with en-suite bath with comfortable beds and linens. Cable TV, DVD and high speed internet is provided. The living space is extended by an entertainers over sized roof deck with iconic city view including a view of the famous Hollywood sign. Property is also available for TV/Film/Print and Corporate/Special events. Rate upon request.

The Buzz-local: The Las Palmas residence is only blocks away from many Hollywood most desirable entertainment centers including the Hollywood Bowl, Pantages theatre, friendly theater, El Capitan theater, Ford amphitheater and the Arc light cinemas. The fame Hollywood Boulevard is blocks away and the Hollywood Walk of Fame is within walking distance. Chic fashion and home decor boutiques are found minutes away.