1205 Las Palmas
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:44 AM

1205 Las Palmas

1205 N Las Palmas Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1205 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
new construction
The Hollywood Colony is a new construction with striking architecture created by the internationally recognized architect Jay Vanos and completed in May 2013. This is three-story elegant, modern and warm residence, centrally located in Hollywood near trendy La Brea and Melrose Avenues and the historical and exciting Hollywood Boulevard. The Hollywood Colony residence is a part of a gated community and features modern architectural elevations with elegant design, soaring ceilings and large windows as well as designer wood flooring throughout. Three bedrooms including a private first floor bed room and bath, 3.5 bathrooms , a fully equipped kitchen, a large living room and dining area, attached 2 car garage with direct entry and architectural glass sectional garage door with automatic opener. The kitchen is fully equipped with imported friendly cabinetry by Modulo Cucine top of the line contemporary stainless steel appliances, dish/cook/glassware and utensils. Washer and dryer are conveniently located next to the kitchen. The bathrooms have elegant friendly porcelain tiles on floor and shower walls, frameless glass shower enclosures. On the third level is the master bedroom with en-suite bath and a second bedroom with en-suite bath with comfortable beds and linens. Cable TV, DVD and high speed internet is provided. The living space is extended by an entertainers over sized roof deck with iconic city view including a view of the famous Hollywood sign. Property is also available for TV/Film/Print and Corporate/Special events. Rate upon request.
The Buzz-local: The Las Palmas residence is only blocks away from many Hollywood most desirable entertainment centers including the Hollywood Bowl, Pantages theatre, friendly theater, El Capitan theater, Ford amphitheater and the Arc light cinemas. The fame Hollywood Boulevard is blocks away and the Hollywood Walk of Fame is within walking distance. Chic fashion and home decor boutiques are found minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Las Palmas have any available units?
1205 Las Palmas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Las Palmas have?
Some of 1205 Las Palmas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Las Palmas currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Las Palmas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Las Palmas pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Las Palmas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1205 Las Palmas offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Las Palmas offers parking.
Does 1205 Las Palmas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Las Palmas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Las Palmas have a pool?
No, 1205 Las Palmas does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Las Palmas have accessible units?
No, 1205 Las Palmas does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Las Palmas have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Las Palmas does not have units with dishwashers.
