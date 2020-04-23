12044 Sylvester Street

Amenities

Property is available August 1, 2020. We are occupied until then.



Daily rate $150, weekly rate $950, monthly rate $3500 plus utilities. Daily and weekly rates include utilities.



Downstairs apartment in a homey triplex, this 2 Bedroom, 1 bath modern, apartment comes with outside patio/yard, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, all new tile and wood floors, its own washer/dryer. It is very close to Venice Beach, Marina del Rey, Culver City, Downtown Santa Monica, UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles), Brentwood, Westwood, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Hollywood, the Sunset Strip (With night life), Downtown LA, USC, (University of Southern California),



The apartment will accommodate up to 6 people for short term rental, and 4 for longer term rental. There are two queen size beds with memory foam mattresses, plus a full sized futon and a couch. The apartment is approximately 980 SF plus the covered patio with washer and dryer and outdoor patio/yard.



There is wireless internet, TV with Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.



There is one off street parking spot with the unit, and street parking for extra vehicles.



There are many restaurants within walking distance. Bus stops 1 small block from apartment will take you to the beach or downtown LA. Whole Foods, Erehwon and Rainbow Acres for health food close by, as well as regular supermarkets, drug stores, and other shopping. There is a local Farmers Market within walking distance on Sundays.



Its blocks from the 405 Freeway, the 90 (Marina del Rey) freeway, and easy access to the rest of the city and LAX. We are very close to public transportation. You could take a bus 2 miles down Washington to Venice Beach and Marina del Rey.



There is an iron and ironing board provided in the closet.



Pets must be approved and will require a deposit and extra pet fee. Tenant covers utilities which are internet approximately $80/month, (free apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu), water and power are approximately $100-150/month. Daily and weekly rentals include utilities.