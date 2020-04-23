All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

12044 Sylvester Street

12044 Sylvester Street · No Longer Available
Location

12044 Sylvester Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Property is available August 1, 2020. We are occupied until then.

Daily rate $150, weekly rate $950, monthly rate $3500 plus utilities. Daily and weekly rates include utilities.

Downstairs apartment in a homey triplex, this 2 Bedroom, 1 bath modern, apartment comes with outside patio/yard, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, all new tile and wood floors, its own washer/dryer. It is very close to Venice Beach, Marina del Rey, Culver City, Downtown Santa Monica, UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles), Brentwood, Westwood, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Hollywood, the Sunset Strip (With night life), Downtown LA, USC, (University of Southern California),

The apartment will accommodate up to 6 people for short term rental, and 4 for longer term rental. There are two queen size beds with memory foam mattresses, plus a full sized futon and a couch. The apartment is approximately 980 SF plus the covered patio with washer and dryer and outdoor patio/yard.

There is wireless internet, TV with Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.

There is one off street parking spot with the unit, and street parking for extra vehicles.

There are many restaurants within walking distance. Bus stops 1 small block from apartment will take you to the beach or downtown LA. Whole Foods, Erehwon and Rainbow Acres for health food close by, as well as regular supermarkets, drug stores, and other shopping. There is a local Farmers Market within walking distance on Sundays.

Its blocks from the 405 Freeway, the 90 (Marina del Rey) freeway, and easy access to the rest of the city and LAX. We are very close to public transportation. You could take a bus 2 miles down Washington to Venice Beach and Marina del Rey.

There is an iron and ironing board provided in the closet.

Pets must be approved and will require a deposit and extra pet fee. Tenant covers utilities which are internet approximately $80/month, (free apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu), water and power are approximately $100-150/month. Daily and weekly rentals include utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12044 Sylvester Street have any available units?
12044 Sylvester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12044 Sylvester Street have?
Some of 12044 Sylvester Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12044 Sylvester Street currently offering any rent specials?
12044 Sylvester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12044 Sylvester Street pet-friendly?
No, 12044 Sylvester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12044 Sylvester Street offer parking?
Yes, 12044 Sylvester Street offers parking.
Does 12044 Sylvester Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12044 Sylvester Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12044 Sylvester Street have a pool?
No, 12044 Sylvester Street does not have a pool.
Does 12044 Sylvester Street have accessible units?
No, 12044 Sylvester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12044 Sylvester Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12044 Sylvester Street does not have units with dishwashers.
