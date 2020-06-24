All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

12042 Sylvester St

12042 Sylvester Street · No Longer Available
Location

12042 Sylvester Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
This is a ground floor 2 bedroom in a 3 unit property with hardwood floors, private outdoor yard, flat screen TV including Netflix & Amazon Prime for movies, washer/dryer, 1 off street parking, in a convenient neighborhood 2 miles to Venice Beach, Santa Monica, Mdr, LAX. The kitchen is fully equipped with microwave, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, cookware, dishes, coffee maker, etc. The apartment is fully furnished and has a nice private outdoor patio/yard with a Myer lemon tree and parking spot just steps from the front door.

There is a very good Farmers Market on Sundays walking distance from the apartment as well a restaurants, yoga studio, shops and public transportation.

Available august 1, 2018

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12042 Sylvester St have any available units?
12042 Sylvester St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12042 Sylvester St have?
Some of 12042 Sylvester St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12042 Sylvester St currently offering any rent specials?
12042 Sylvester St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12042 Sylvester St pet-friendly?
No, 12042 Sylvester St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12042 Sylvester St offer parking?
Yes, 12042 Sylvester St offers parking.
Does 12042 Sylvester St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12042 Sylvester St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12042 Sylvester St have a pool?
No, 12042 Sylvester St does not have a pool.
Does 12042 Sylvester St have accessible units?
No, 12042 Sylvester St does not have accessible units.
Does 12042 Sylvester St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12042 Sylvester St has units with dishwashers.
