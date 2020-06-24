12042 Sylvester St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking yoga

This is a ground floor 2 bedroom in a 3 unit property with hardwood floors, private outdoor yard, flat screen TV including Netflix & Amazon Prime for movies, washer/dryer, 1 off street parking, in a convenient neighborhood 2 miles to Venice Beach, Santa Monica, Mdr, LAX. The kitchen is fully equipped with microwave, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, cookware, dishes, coffee maker, etc. The apartment is fully furnished and has a nice private outdoor patio/yard with a Myer lemon tree and parking spot just steps from the front door.



There is a very good Farmers Market on Sundays walking distance from the apartment as well a restaurants, yoga studio, shops and public transportation.



Available august 1, 2018