All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12026 Wilshire Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12026 Wilshire Blvd
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

12026 Wilshire Blvd

12026 Wilshire Boulevard · (323) 806-0002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12026 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $4500 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Baths in Brentwood Area - Property Id: 299180

Reduced Rate! Modern, Gorgeous, Westside, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with spacious living spaces and beautiful city views. Stainless steel appliances. Imported tiled floors .Walking distance to Brentwood. Near Santa Monica beaches, UCLA, and surrounded by a wide variety of restaurants, grocery stores, cafes, other businesses, and various entertainment spots, including movie theaters.
Short distance from neighboring cities: Beverly Hills and Culver City, and Westwood, too! Fireplace, washer and dryer, tandem parking spaces, trash service, and water are included in rental rate.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299180
Property Id 299180

(RLNE5850798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12026 Wilshire Blvd have any available units?
12026 Wilshire Blvd has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12026 Wilshire Blvd have?
Some of 12026 Wilshire Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12026 Wilshire Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12026 Wilshire Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12026 Wilshire Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 12026 Wilshire Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12026 Wilshire Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 12026 Wilshire Blvd offers parking.
Does 12026 Wilshire Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12026 Wilshire Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12026 Wilshire Blvd have a pool?
No, 12026 Wilshire Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 12026 Wilshire Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12026 Wilshire Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12026 Wilshire Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12026 Wilshire Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 12026 Wilshire Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity