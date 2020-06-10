All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:44 AM

12025 Rose Avenue

12025 Rose Avenue · (310) 905-8845
Location

12025 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
* Primely-Located 3-Bedroom/ 2-Bath House
* Natural Lighting
* Fireplace
* Hardwood Floors and Carpet
* Family Room / Den
* Spacious Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Ample Countertops
* Washer & Dryer
* French Doors
* Front Yard
* Large Enclosed Back Yard
* 2-Car Garage and Driveway Parking
* Located on a Quiet Cul de Sac
* Adjoined with Venice, Culver City, Palm, and close to Santa Monica Beach, 3rd Street Promenade, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment, and More
* Pets Ok with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval

Renter's Insurance Required.

For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After or during business hours, text Cris at 310.904.3139 or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!

Rental Terms: Rent: $5,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $5,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12025 Rose Avenue have any available units?
12025 Rose Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12025 Rose Avenue have?
Some of 12025 Rose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12025 Rose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12025 Rose Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12025 Rose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12025 Rose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12025 Rose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12025 Rose Avenue does offer parking.
Does 12025 Rose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12025 Rose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12025 Rose Avenue have a pool?
No, 12025 Rose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12025 Rose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12025 Rose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12025 Rose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12025 Rose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
